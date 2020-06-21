WebsterX Addresses the Riders
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
While stopped at 6th and Walnut, @_websterx asks for black and brown people to be at front of ride pic.twitter.com/ASqzM1vwhj
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 21, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the George Floyd Protests
- Ride Arrives at Washington Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- Rolling West to Washington Park - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- WebsterX Addresses the Riders - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- Ride Heads Sounds on MLK - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- Start of Today’s Black is Beautiful Ride - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- How to Find Today’s Ride - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 21st, 2020
- Op Ed: Why Honor Confederate Leaders? - Spencer Black - Jun 21st, 2020
- Marching With Frank Nitty - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 20th, 2020
- Rep. Brostoff Live from Today’s Protest - Urban Milwaukee - Jun 20th, 2020
- Protest Day 22: BLACK WMNZ Emancipation March - Graham Kilmer - Jun 20th, 2020
Read more about George Floyd Protests here
Categories: Uncategorized