Community Paints Black Lives Matter Mural at MLK and Locust

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more about George Floyd Protests here

Several dozen people out in support including Mayor Tom Barrett, council members Milele Coggs and Chantia Lewis and @GrMKEFdn head Ellen Gilligan. pic.twitter.com/Mwj59iEkZr

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.