Black WMNZ EMANCIPATION Protest Gathers at Sojourner Family Peace Center

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

Read more about George Floyd Protests here

Black WMNZ EMANCIPATION Protest and Juneteenth Block Part here @ Sojourner Family Center #Milwaukeeprotest pic.twitter.com/Eklyix5quO

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.