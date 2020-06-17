Urban Milwaukee

Protesters Rally in Front of Milwaukee Public Schools HQ

 

By - Jun 17th, 2020 05:53 pm
Frank Nitty live video from Get MPD Out of MPS rally

Protest day 20…. At the school board…we need mpd out if our schools! Defund the police… ?✊🏿✊🏼✊🏻

Posted by Frank Nitty II on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

