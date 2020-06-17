Protesters Rally in Front of Milwaukee Public Schools HQ

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

by Will Flanders and Cori Petersen

Posted by Frank Nitty II on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Protest day 20…. At the school board…we need mpd out if our schools! Defund the police… ?✊🏿✊🏼✊🏻

