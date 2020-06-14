The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Thousands March While Attorney In Custody For Spitting In Protester’s Face
Giannis and other Bucks players show up at one of seven marches.
Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. “Shorewood Spitter” Taken To Jail After Second Incident
Attorney Stephanie Rapkin is accused of spitting on teenager, shoving college student and kneeing police officer in groin.
Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. International Market Coming to South Side
Second location for Monterrey Market Plaza to sell international groceries at 27th and Howard.
Jun 9th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
4. Plenty of Horne: Portrait of a Spitting Shorewood Attorney
Stephanie Rapkin can handle all kinds of trusts, and claims an affiliation with UWM and Marquette.
Jun 13th, 2020 by Michael Horne
5. Urban Milwaukee Burns, Will Rise Like a Phoenix
Tragedy strikes our publication, but optimism abounds.
Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Day 10 of Milwaukee Protests
Pride and Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands, as several marches today mix and combine at various points.
Jun 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. 8th Night of Marches Leads To South Side
Nitty and Coleman lead marchers through the south side and back.
Jun 6th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests
List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.
Jun 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
9. Shorewood Spitter Charged With Hate Crime, Felony For Assaulting Officer
Stephanie Rapkin faces up to six years in jail.
Jun 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination
Seventh-day is a charm as two large marches take place without incident
Jun 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
3. Statement of Attorneys for Cameron Murdoch
Jun 5th, 2020 by Press Release
4. Criminal charges issued against suspect in fatal accident
Jun 9th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Accessible March for #BLM, Sunday June 7
Jun 6th, 2020 by Press Release
6. Rep. Bowen Statement on Stephanie Rapkin Charges
“Should We Believe That We Didn’t See What We Clearly Saw?”
Jun 12th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen
7. Tone deaf appointment: Steve Baas to board chair of VISIT Milwaukee
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy June 9, 2020
Jun 9th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy
