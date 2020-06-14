Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 14th, 2020 08:01 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Thousands March While Attorney In Custody For Spitting In Protester’s Face

1. Thousands March While Attorney In Custody For Spitting In Protester’s Face

Giannis and other Bucks players show up at one of seven marches.

Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

“Shorewood Spitter” Taken To Jail After Second Incident

2. “Shorewood Spitter” Taken To Jail After Second Incident

Attorney Stephanie Rapkin is accused of spitting on teenager, shoving college student and kneeing police officer in groin.

Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

International Market Coming to South Side

3. International Market Coming to South Side

Second location for Monterrey Market Plaza to sell international groceries at 27th and Howard.

Jun 9th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Plenty of Horne: Portrait of a Spitting Shorewood Attorney

4. Plenty of Horne: Portrait of a Spitting Shorewood Attorney

Stephanie Rapkin can handle all kinds of trusts, and claims an affiliation with UWM and Marquette.

Jun 13th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Urban Milwaukee Burns, Will Rise Like a Phoenix

5. Urban Milwaukee Burns, Will Rise Like a Phoenix

Tragedy strikes our publication, but optimism abounds.

Jun 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Day 10 of Milwaukee Protests

6. Day 10 of Milwaukee Protests

Pride and Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands, as several marches today mix and combine at various points.

Jun 7th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

8th Night of Marches Leads To South Side

7. 8th Night of Marches Leads To South Side

Nitty and Coleman lead marchers through the south side and back.

Jun 6th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests

8. This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Jun 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Shorewood Spitter Charged With Hate Crime, Felony For Assaulting Officer

9. Shorewood Spitter Charged With Hate Crime, Felony For Assaulting Officer

Stephanie Rapkin faces up to six years in jail.

Jun 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination

10. Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination

Seventh-day is a charm as two large marches take place without incident

Jun 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Appoints State Representative Chris Taylor to Dane County Circuit Court

1. Gov. Evers Appoints State Representative Chris Taylor to Dane County Circuit Court

 

Jun 11th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Kori Ashley as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge

2. Gov. Evers Appoints Kori Ashley as Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge

 

Jun 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement of Attorneys for Cameron Murdoch

3. Statement of Attorneys for Cameron Murdoch

 

Jun 5th, 2020 by Press Release

Criminal charges issued against suspect in fatal accident

4. Criminal charges issued against suspect in fatal accident

 

Jun 9th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Accessible March for #BLM, Sunday June 7

5. Accessible March for #BLM, Sunday June 7

 

Jun 6th, 2020 by Press Release

Rep. Bowen Statement on Stephanie Rapkin Charges

6. Rep. Bowen Statement on Stephanie Rapkin Charges

“Should We Believe That We Didn’t See What We Clearly Saw?”

Jun 12th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen

Tone deaf appointment: Steve Baas to board chair of VISIT Milwaukee

7. Tone deaf appointment: Steve Baas to board chair of VISIT Milwaukee

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy June 9, 2020

Jun 9th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested

8. Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Sexual Assault of a Child After Backlogged Kit Tested

 

Jun 9th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

Fitzgerald Responds to Evers’ Secret Nixonesque Recording

9. Fitzgerald Responds to Evers’ Secret Nixonesque Recording

 

Jun 10th, 2020 by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald

Nicole Safar to Lead Progressive Communications and Research Hub A Better Wisconsin Together as Executive Director

10. Nicole Safar to Lead Progressive Communications and Research Hub A Better Wisconsin Together as Executive Director

 

Jun 8th, 2020 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us