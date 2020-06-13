Urban Milwaukee

Healthcare Workers Join the Protests in Madison

 

By - Jun 13th, 2020 01:06 pm
Shamane Mills reporting for WPR in Madison tweets that healthcare workers have joined the protest in Madison. They chant, “White coats for black lives.”

