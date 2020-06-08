Urban Milwaukee

Protesters Outside the Home of the “Shorewood Spitter”

 

By - Jun 8th, 2020 04:20 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Attorney Stephanie Rapkin is accused of spitting on teenager, shoving college student and kneeing police officer in groin.

Now outside the home of the attorney that spit on a young black man at a George Floyd protest yesterday pic.twitter.com/ieK2WjnMFv

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

More about the George Floyd Protests

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us