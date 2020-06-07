The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr.
March goes over 15 miles, including through Whitefish Bay, Shorewood and Glendale, before ending back in Milwaukee.
Jun 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard
Peaceful protests became violent overnight.
May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday
Largest march will leave from Humboldt Park in Bay View at 3 p.m. and head north
Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest
County Supervisor is one of at least five people taken into custody at the Milwaukee-Shorewood border.
May 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination
Seventh-day is a charm as two large marches take place without incident
Jun 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters
Chief Morales decries German shepherd’s shooting, reckless drivers during night-time protests.
Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Daily: Racine Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin
Statewide testing totals rebound after hitting three-week low.
Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee
Several hundred people crisscross the city with a message of frustration, but peace, before curfew went into effect.
May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests
List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.
Jun 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
10. Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested
Sheriff’s deputies arrested influential leader. Mayor Barrett reportedly opposed detainment.
Jun 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest
Jun 1st, 2020 by Sup. Ryan Clancy
5. Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents
News release from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey
May 29th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
6. Senator Darling is Part of the Problem
Co-Chair of Joint Finance Committee history of blocking measures to address racial disparities
Jun 4th, 2020 by State Senate Democratic Committee
7. Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales
Statement from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey
Jun 3rd, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council
8. Rainbow Crosswalks to be Re-Painted in Milwaukee
May 29th, 2020 by This is It!
9. Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum
May 31st, 2020 by Milwaukee Bucks
10. MPD responds to the arrest of protestor
Jun 4th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
