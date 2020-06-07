The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Jun 7th, 2020
Peaceful March Ends at 3 a.m. Near Capitol Dr.

March goes over 15 miles, including through Whitefish Bay, Shorewood and Glendale, before ending back in Milwaukee.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Has 9 p.m. Curfew, Evers Calls In National Guard

Peaceful protests became violent overnight.

May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Five Protest Marches Planned Wednesday

Largest march will leave from Humboldt Park in Bay View at 3 p.m. and head north

Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Sup. Ryan Clancy Arrested During Protest

County Supervisor is one of at least five people taken into custody at the Milwaukee-Shorewood border.

May 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Nitty Leads Peaceful March While Protecting Against Assassination

Seventh-day is a charm as two large marches take place without incident

Jun 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dog’s Death Blamed on Protesters

Chief Morales decries German shepherd’s shooting, reckless drivers during night-time protests.

Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Daily: Racine Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin

Statewide testing totals rebound after hitting three-week low.

Jun 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Peaceful Protesters March Over 12 Miles Across Milwaukee

Several hundred people crisscross the city with a message of frustration, but peace, before curfew went into effect.

May 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

This Weekend’s George Floyd Protests

List of protests against the killing of George Floyd and police brutality.

Jun 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Peaceful March Leader Frank Nitty Arrested

Sheriff’s deputies arrested influential leader. Mayor Barrett reportedly opposed detainment.

Jun 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene and Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

ACLU of Wisconsin Statement on Governor Evers’ Decision to Deploy National Guard to Milwaukee

May 30th, 2020 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

Supervisor Clancy Statement on His Arrest

Jun 1st, 2020 by Sup. Ryan Clancy

Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding the City of Milwaukee emergency curfew:

Jun 2nd, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement regarding Officer Michael Mattioli:

Jun 1st, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents

5. Rental assistance program coming soon to eligible residents

News release from Alderman Khalif J. Rainey

May 29th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Senator Darling is Part of the Problem

6. Senator Darling is Part of the Problem

Co-Chair of Joint Finance Committee history of blocking measures to address racial disparities

Jun 4th, 2020 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales

7. Let the Fire and Police Commission know how you feel about MPD Chief Alfonso Morales

Statement from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey

Jun 3rd, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council

Rainbow Crosswalks to be Re-Painted in Milwaukee

8. Rainbow Crosswalks to be Re-Painted in Milwaukee

 

May 29th, 2020 by This is It!

Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum

9. Statement by the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum

 

May 31st, 2020 by Milwaukee Bucks

MPD responds to the arrest of protestor

10. MPD responds to the arrest of protestor

 

Jun 4th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

