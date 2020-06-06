Lex Allen Rides With the Protest

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by Milwaukee Board of School Directors

by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

by Will Cushman

Milwaukee musicial artist @TheOfficialLex is one of a dozen bicyclists helping clear streets ahead of the march. pic.twitter.com/avZ86SogW2

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.