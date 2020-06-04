March to Head to Wauwatosa

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

Group is growing in size. Khalil Coleman peaceful march will go to Wauwatosa #MilwaukeeProtest pic.twitter.com/3bVZYRaUPZ

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.