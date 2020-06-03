Urban Milwaukee

March Pauses in Walker’s Point

Organizer Tommy Franecki gives Walker’s Point history lesson, praises DIX for opening its bathroom. Steny’s and Walker’s Pint also handing out water. Group marched quickly, now holding at National and 1st pic.twitter.com/tEBpU0M0Wu — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 3, 2020

By - Jun 3rd, 2020 04:07 pm
