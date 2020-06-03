© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by Sup. Ryan Clancy

The Humboldt Park march is on the move, headed north to Downtown. Several hundred strong. #MilwaukeeProtest pic.twitter.com/kXDWdECV6I

