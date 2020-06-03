Urban Milwaukee

Armed Alt-Right Group Spotted in Crowds

 

By - Jun 3rd, 2020 10:11 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Matt Wild of the Milwaukee Record spots members of an armed Boogaloo group walking among the protesters.

More about the George Floyd Protests

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us