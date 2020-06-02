March Enters Whitefish Bay

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Fox6 News Anchor Ted Perry reports that the protest has reached Whitefish Bay.

March has reached Whitefish Bay. Group not sure where they’re heading next. Some say Bayshore others say no. Heading north, police line at Hampton. pic.twitter.com/na7JMd2kpb

— Ted Perry (@Fox6TedPerry) June 2, 2020