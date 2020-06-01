Waukesha Police Officers Kneel With Protesters
We are allowing for peaceful protest throughout our community. We continue to encourage this behavior. pic.twitter.com/MRaiOvswLO — WaukeshaPD (@WaukeshaPD) June 1, 2020
