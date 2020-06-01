© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

Chants of “walk with us” to balcony watchers in Third Ward pic.twitter.com/FMuGiaq1BL

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Chants of “walk with us” to balcony watchers in Third Ward pic.twitter.com/FMuGiaq1BL — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 2, 2020

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.