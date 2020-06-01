Urban Milwaukee

Avenir Vandalized, Tagger Banished

Group shouts tagger down. Tagger banished from group. Group shouts tagger down, demands paint, gets it pic.twitter.com/voxj66lrdA — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 2, 2020 Tagger banished from group in Milwaukee. Group is strongly self policing tonight pic.twitter.com/fe8VJKX1Ir — Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) June 2, 2020

By - Jun 1st, 2020 09:50 pm
Group shouts tagger down. Tagger banished from group.

