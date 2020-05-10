The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Transportation: City Testing New Bike Lane Dividers
Say hello to the “wave delineator,” installed on Hawley Rd. to enhance visibility of protected bike lanes.
May 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home
Since Great Recession, houses in neighborhood are among only 6 percent of those in city that have risen in value.
May 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Friday Photos: Five Fifty Ultra Lofts in Deer District
Apartment building provides activation to Deer District that is unusually quiet.
May 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Independent Restaurants Devastated by Pandemic
Restaurants were already a tough business, then the pandemic hit.
May 2nd, 2020 by Mary Kate McCoy
5. Justice Suggests Evers’ Order Is ‘Tyranny’
State Supreme Court justices compare safer-at-home order to Japanese internment camps.
May 6th, 2020 by Ruth Conniff
6. Vos Suggests Changes to Evers’ Order
On stay at home policies, Republican leader says legislators more in touch with people than Evers.
May 6th, 2020 by Laurel White
7. Milwaukee Launching Two Free COVID-19 Testing Sites
Individuals will be able to receive free test without appointment or symptoms.
May 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. “Active Streets” Will Close City Streets, Parkways In Favor of Pedestrians, Cyclists
This campaign aims to create more public space in Milwaukee, closing off parkways and some city streets to traffic.
May 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Photo Gallery: 9 Area Farms Selling Weekly Produce
A photo story of the men and women growing food for Milwaukee
May 9th, 2020 by Erin Bloodgood
10. City Hall: City To Furlough, Cut Hours For 750 Employees
Revenue down $27 million in pandemic and city forced to make cuts.
May 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
3. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
4. Palermo’s Statement of Closure
May 1st, 2020 by Palermo’s
6. Property assessments to be discussed at special Judiciary and Legislation Committee meeting
News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs
May 7th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs
7. Wisconsin Welcomes Donation of PPE from Sister State in China
May 3rd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. MPD Officers involved in shooting of homicide suspect
May 5th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
