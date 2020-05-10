Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - May 10th, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Transportation: City Testing New Bike Lane Dividers

1. Transportation: City Testing New Bike Lane Dividers

Say hello to the “wave delineator,” installed on Hawley Rd. to enhance visibility of protected bike lanes.

May 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Rise of The Bay View Home

Since Great Recession, houses in neighborhood are among only 6 percent of those in city that have risen in value.

May 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Five Fifty Ultra Lofts in Deer District

3. Friday Photos: Five Fifty Ultra Lofts in Deer District

Apartment building provides activation to Deer District that is unusually quiet.

May 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Independent Restaurants Devastated by Pandemic

4. Independent Restaurants Devastated by Pandemic

Restaurants were already a tough business, then the pandemic hit.

May 2nd, 2020 by Mary Kate McCoy

Justice Suggests Evers’ Order Is ‘Tyranny’

5. Justice Suggests Evers’ Order Is ‘Tyranny’

State Supreme Court justices compare safer-at-home order to Japanese internment camps.

May 6th, 2020 by Ruth Conniff

Vos Suggests Changes to Evers’ Order

6. Vos Suggests Changes to Evers’ Order

On stay at home policies, Republican leader says legislators more in touch with people than Evers.

May 6th, 2020 by Laurel White

Milwaukee Launching Two Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

7. Milwaukee Launching Two Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Individuals will be able to receive free test without appointment or symptoms.

May 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

“Active Streets” Will Close City Streets, Parkways In Favor of Pedestrians, Cyclists

8. “Active Streets” Will Close City Streets, Parkways In Favor of Pedestrians, Cyclists

This campaign aims to create more public space in Milwaukee, closing off parkways and some city streets to traffic.

May 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Photo Gallery: 9 Area Farms Selling Weekly Produce

9. Photo Gallery: 9 Area Farms Selling Weekly Produce

A photo story of the men and women growing food for Milwaukee

May 9th, 2020 by Erin Bloodgood

City Hall: City To Furlough, Cut Hours For 750 Employees

10. City Hall: City To Furlough, Cut Hours For 750 Employees

Revenue down $27 million in pandemic and city forced to make cuts.

May 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Announces Grant Program for Ethnically Diverse Micro-Businesses

1. Gov. Evers Announces Grant Program for Ethnically Diverse Micro-Businesses

 

May 8th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Award-Winning Soprano & Milwaukee Native joins Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany

2. Award-Winning Soprano & Milwaukee Native joins Bavarian State Opera in Munich, Germany

 

May 1st, 2020 by Press Release

Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

3. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”

Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

Palermo’s Statement of Closure

4. Palermo’s Statement of Closure

 

May 1st, 2020 by Palermo’s

Public Market Rolls Out ‘Market-To-Go’ Curbside Pickup, Online Ordering and Delivery Offering

5. Public Market Rolls Out ‘Market-To-Go’ Curbside Pickup, Online Ordering and Delivery Offering

 

May 4th, 2020 by Milwaukee Public Market

Property assessments to be discussed at special Judiciary and Legislation Committee meeting

6. Property assessments to be discussed at special Judiciary and Legislation Committee meeting

News release from Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs

May 7th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Wisconsin Welcomes Donation of PPE from Sister State in China

7. Wisconsin Welcomes Donation of PPE from Sister State in China

 

May 3rd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Dozens of Organizations Representing More than One Million Wisconsinites Voice Support for Safer at Home Extension

8. Dozens of Organizations Representing More than One Million Wisconsinites Voice Support for Safer at Home Extension

 

Apr 29th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

MPD Officers involved in shooting of homicide suspect

9. MPD Officers involved in shooting of homicide suspect

 

May 5th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Marquette University professor receives $747,000 grant for spinal cord injury research

10. Marquette University professor receives $747,000 grant for spinal cord injury research

 

May 7th, 2020 by Marquette University

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us