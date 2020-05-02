Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - May 2nd, 2020 04:42 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board President

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board President

Greg Nickerson succeeds Jessica Lochmann Allen as Museum board leadership.

Apr 29th, 2020 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer

Washington DC and Global AIDS veteran will lead fundraising efforts nationwide

Apr 29th, 2020 by Vivent Health

Mangold Creative Welcomes Danielle Henry as Director of Digital Services

Mangold Creative Welcomes Danielle Henry as Director of Digital Services

 

Apr 22nd, 2020 by Mangold Creative

Diederich College of Communication announces 2020-21 O’Brien Fellows

Diederich College of Communication announces 2020-21 O’Brien Fellows

The incoming Fellows for the 2020–2021 academic year are: Ashley Nguyen, Rick Barrett and Timothy Bannon.

Apr 20th, 2020 by Marquette University

Marquette English professor wins award for emergency medical communication book

Marquette English professor wins award for emergency medical communication book

Dr. Elizabeth Angeli has received the award for Best Book in Technical or Scientific Communication from the Conference on College Composition and Communication.

Apr 16th, 2020 by Marquette University

Castle Senior Living welcomes new Director of Operations

Castle Senior Living welcomes new Director of Operations

Diana Howell has been named director of operations at Castle Senior Living.

Apr 15th, 2020 by Castle Senior Living

Kelliann Blazek named to head WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity

Kelliann Blazek named to head WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity

New office will provide ‘one-stop shopping’ for rural development resources

Apr 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Michael Bollero Joins Max Weiss Company as Senior Relationship Manager

Michael Bollero Joins Max Weiss Company as Senior Relationship Manager

 

Apr 14th, 2020 by Max Weiss Company

Radio Milwaukee Names Music Industry Pro Kevin Sucher As Non-Comm Station’s Executive Director

Radio Milwaukee Names Music Industry Pro Kevin Sucher As Non-Comm Station’s Executive Director

Milwaukee’s Sucher is an award-winning entertainment management executive

Apr 9th, 2020 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Downer Avenue Business Improvement District Names Commercial District Veteran Elizabeth Brodek as Executive Director

Downer Avenue Business Improvement District Names Commercial District Veteran Elizabeth Brodek as Executive Director

 

Apr 8th, 2020 by Historic Downer Avenue Business Improvement District

Marquette nursing professor named Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing

Marquette nursing professor named Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing

Dr. Susan Breakwell has been named a Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing by the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association.

Apr 6th, 2020 by Marquette University

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us