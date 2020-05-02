New Faces in New Places
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board President
Greg Nickerson succeeds Jessica Lochmann Allen as Museum board leadership.
Apr 29th, 2020 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Vivent Health Hires Margaret Grebe Lidstone as Vice President and Chief Development Officer
Washington DC and Global AIDS veteran will lead fundraising efforts nationwide
Apr 29th, 2020 by Vivent Health
Diederich College of Communication announces 2020-21 O’Brien Fellows
The incoming Fellows for the 2020–2021 academic year are: Ashley Nguyen, Rick Barrett and Timothy Bannon.
Apr 20th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette English professor wins award for emergency medical communication book
Dr. Elizabeth Angeli has received the award for Best Book in Technical or Scientific Communication from the Conference on College Composition and Communication.
Apr 16th, 2020 by Marquette University
Castle Senior Living welcomes new Director of Operations
Diana Howell has been named director of operations at Castle Senior Living.
Apr 15th, 2020 by Castle Senior Living
Kelliann Blazek named to head WEDC’s Office of Rural Prosperity
New office will provide ‘one-stop shopping’ for rural development resources
Apr 15th, 2020 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
Radio Milwaukee Names Music Industry Pro Kevin Sucher As Non-Comm Station’s Executive Director
Milwaukee’s Sucher is an award-winning entertainment management executive
Apr 9th, 2020 by 88Nine Radio Milwaukee
Marquette nursing professor named Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing
Dr. Susan Breakwell has been named a Fellow in Palliative Care Nursing by the Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association.
Apr 6th, 2020 by Marquette University
