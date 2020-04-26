The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Smithfield’s Cudahy Meat Packing Plant Closed
28 workers there have COVID-19 and nearly 300 at company’s South Dakota plant.
Apr 18th, 2020 by Corri Hess
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brewery Becoming Rock Climbing Gym
Adventure Rock reshaping former Milwaukee Brewing building in Walker’s Point.
Apr 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. MKE Listing: Luxury Landmark on the Lake Condo
Features breathtaking lake views, floor to ceiling windows, granite counters, stainless appliances and wood floors.
Apr 18th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
4. COVID-19 Cluster Growing on City’s South Side
Hispanic community being hard hit by fast growing cluster.
Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Downtown Apartments Rise
New apartment building takes shape.
Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee
Number up five-fold from Monday, final report still pending.
Apr 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Opens
Plus: Former Boston Store Building lands office tenant, MAC deal could lose hotel.
Apr 19th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Dining: Tosa Bar Plans to Open, Defy State
Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub will serve food and drinks. But owner’s attorney, family members disagree.
Apr 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Daily: Biggest One Day COVID-19 Case Increase in Wisconsin
Meatpacking and food processing plant outbreaks create disease clusters beyond Milwaukee County.
Apr 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Dining: Betty’s Burgers Planned for Brady Street
Roufus brothers planning Betty’s Burgers and Custard in former Bella’s Fat Cat.
Apr 22nd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
3. Rite-Hite Submits Renderings for Proposed New Global Headquarters
Apr 23rd, 2020 by Rite-Hite
4. MPD Off-Duty Office involved in a battery incident
Apr 19th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
5. Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer
News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd
Apr 25th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs
6. East Town Association COVID-19 Annoucement
Apr 23rd, 2020 by East Town Association
7. JoAnna Bautch Announces Candidacy for State Assembly
Apr 22nd, 2020 by JoAnna Bautch
8. 200-Acre Wildfire In Juneau County
Second Fire In Town of Armenia
Apr 18th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
9. Washington County Executive to Release “Blueprint for Reopening”
Washington Ozaukee Public Health Officer to brief county board at organizational meeting
Apr 20th, 2020 by Washington County
