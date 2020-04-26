Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Apr 26th, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Smithfield’s Cudahy Meat Packing Plant Closed

1. Smithfield’s Cudahy Meat Packing Plant Closed

28 workers there have COVID-19 and nearly 300 at company’s South Dakota plant.

Apr 18th, 2020 by Corri Hess

Eyes on Milwaukee: Brewery Becoming Rock Climbing Gym

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Brewery Becoming Rock Climbing Gym

Adventure Rock reshaping former Milwaukee Brewing building in Walker’s Point.

Apr 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE Listing: Luxury Landmark on the Lake Condo

3. MKE Listing: Luxury Landmark on the Lake Condo

Features breathtaking lake views, floor to ceiling windows, granite counters, stainless appliances and wood floors.

Apr 18th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

COVID-19 Cluster Growing on City’s South Side

4. COVID-19 Cluster Growing on City’s South Side

Hispanic community being hard hit by fast growing cluster.

Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Downtown Apartments Rise

5. Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Downtown Apartments Rise

New apartment building takes shape.

Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee

6. At Least 40 COVID-19 Cases Tied to Election in Milwaukee

Number up five-fold from Monday, final report still pending.

Apr 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Opens

7. Plats and Parcels: BMO Tower Opens

Plus: Former Boston Store Building lands office tenant, MAC deal could lose hotel.

Apr 19th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Tosa Bar Plans to Open, Defy State

8. Dining: Tosa Bar Plans to Open, Defy State

Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub will serve food and drinks. But owner’s attorney, family members disagree.

Apr 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Daily: Biggest One Day COVID-19 Case Increase in Wisconsin

9. Daily: Biggest One Day COVID-19 Case Increase in Wisconsin

Meatpacking and food processing plant outbreaks create disease clusters beyond Milwaukee County.

Apr 22nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Betty’s Burgers Planned for Brady Street

10. Dining: Betty’s Burgers Planned for Brady Street

Roufus brothers planning Betty’s Burgers and Custard in former Bella’s Fat Cat.

Apr 22nd, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Racine Public Health Director in Response to Sheriff Schmaling

1. Statement from Racine Public Health Director in Response to Sheriff Schmaling

 

Apr 17th, 2020 by City of Racine

Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

2. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th

Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”

Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig

Rite-Hite Submits Renderings for Proposed New Global Headquarters

3. Rite-Hite Submits Renderings for Proposed New Global Headquarters

 

Apr 23rd, 2020 by Rite-Hite

MPD Off-Duty Office involved in a battery incident

4. MPD Off-Duty Office involved in a battery incident

 

Apr 19th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer

5. Council members seek answers in assault incident during party hosted by MPD officer

News release from Alderwomen Milele A. Coggs and Nikiya Dodd

Apr 25th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

East Town Association COVID-19 Annoucement

6. East Town Association COVID-19 Annoucement

 

Apr 23rd, 2020 by East Town Association

JoAnna Bautch Announces Candidacy for State Assembly

7. JoAnna Bautch Announces Candidacy for State Assembly

 

Apr 22nd, 2020 by JoAnna Bautch

200-Acre Wildfire In Juneau County

8. 200-Acre Wildfire In Juneau County

Second Fire In Town of Armenia

Apr 18th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Washington County Executive to Release “Blueprint for Reopening”

9. Washington County Executive to Release “Blueprint for Reopening”

Washington Ozaukee Public Health Officer to brief county board at organizational meeting

Apr 20th, 2020 by Washington County

Thinking of sharing your senior photo on Facebook? Think twice!

10. Thinking of sharing your senior photo on Facebook? Think twice!

 

Apr 18th, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us