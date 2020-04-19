The Week’s Most Read Articles
Most read articles in the past week.
1. COVID-19 Cluster Growing on City’s South Side
Hispanic community being hard hit by fast growing cluster.
Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. City Streets: Milwaukee Has Many Private Streets
You may recognize them by the brown signs. That is, if you can access the road.
Apr 14th, 2020 by Carl Baehr
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Boarded Up Businesses Appear Across Milwaukee
Modern furniture store, a grocery store and gas stations are all covered in plywood.
Apr 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Reopen Wisconsin Rally Planned
A group is organizing a protest of the stay at home order, much like the one in Michigan.
Apr 16th, 2020 by Henry Redman
5. Evers Joins Six Governors in Planning Reopening
Wisconsin partners with Michigan, Ohio, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky.
Apr 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Friday Photos: Bucks Player’s Downtown Apartments Rise
New apartment building takes shape.
Apr 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Squeezes Evers
Demands $45 million from the state and for what? Probably nothing.
Apr 15th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
8. 2020 Spring Election Results
Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the April 7th Spring Election.
Apr 13th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
9. Evers Extends “Safer at Home” Until May 26th, Loosens Restrictions
Golf courses can open, but the school year is canceled.
Apr 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Daily: Despite Slowing Growth Rate, No End in Sight for “Safer at Home”
“Science will determine what reopening looks like and when that will happen,” said Evers.
Apr 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Extend Wisconsin’s Safer at Home Order
Apr 16th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
3. The MacIver Institute: Governor Evers Is Wrong To Extend “Safer at Home”
The Permanent Damage That Extending “Safer at Home” Order Will Inflict On Our Families, Friends And Neighbors Is Not Supported By Science Or Common Sense
Apr 17th, 2020 by MacIver Institute
4. Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election
Apr 10th, 2020 by Jill Karofsky
5. Chris Larson Statement on Updated Election Results
Apr 13th, 2020 by State Sen. Chris Larson
6. Statement on Extension of “Shelter-in-place” to May 26th
Sen. Craig: “Evers and Palm have gone too far! The Senate must reject Palm now!”
Apr 16th, 2020 by State Sen. David Craig
7. Karofsky Statement on Election Results
Apr 13th, 2020 by Jill Karofsky
9. Rep. David Crowley declares victory in County Executive race
Apr 13th, 2020 by State Rep. David Crowley
