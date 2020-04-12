New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Marquette student named Newman Civic Fellow
Lelah Byron was one of 290 students named a Newman Civic Fellow by the Boston-based nonprofit group Campus Compact.
Mar 9th, 2020 by Marquette University
UWM Vice chancellor named one of 25 Influential Black Women in Business
The Network Journal selected Dr. Joan Prince as one of its 25 Influential Black Women in Business for 2020.
Mar 9th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Gov. Evers Swears in New Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard
Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp was officially promoted to the rank of major general, by the governor.
Mar 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
Marquette student receives national award for work with Hunger Task Force
Abigail Favela was one of seven recipients of the National Breakfast Hero award presented by No Kid Hungry, a national anti-hunger campaign.
Mar 4th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette doctoral students sweep Catholic Biblical Association of America’s Emerging Scholars Fellowship
Paul Cizek and Israel McGrew have each been awarded the Catholic Biblical Association of America’s 2020 Emerging Scholars Fellowship.
Mar 3rd, 2020 by Marquette University
Former Deloitte executive named interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration
Tim Hanley has served as the college’s executive-in-residence since October 2019
Mar 2nd, 2020 by Marquette University
