New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Apr 12th, 2020 04:50 pm
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Gov. Evers Appoints Tyler Huebner to the Public Service Commission

Mar 11th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

WWBIC names Makeba Butler and Lisa Taylor as Co-Directors of Veterans Business Outreach Center for Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois

Mar 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

Marquette student named Newman Civic Fellow

Lelah Byron was one of 290 students named a Newman Civic Fellow by the Boston-based nonprofit group Campus Compact.

Mar 9th, 2020 by Marquette University

UWM Vice chancellor named one of 25 Influential Black Women in Business

The Network Journal selected Dr. Joan Prince as one of its 25 Influential Black Women in Business for 2020.

Mar 9th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Swears in New Adjutant General of the Wisconsin National Guard

Maj. Gen. Paul E. Knapp was officially promoted to the rank of major general, by the governor.

Mar 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Appoints Héctor Colón to the UW Board of Regents

Mar 5th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette student receives national award for work with Hunger Task Force

Abigail Favela was one of seven recipients of the National Breakfast Hero award presented by No Kid Hungry, a national anti-hunger campaign.

Mar 4th, 2020 by Marquette University

Marquette doctoral students sweep Catholic Biblical Association of America’s Emerging Scholars Fellowship

Paul Cizek and Israel McGrew have each been awarded the Catholic Biblical Association of America’s 2020 Emerging Scholars Fellowship.

Mar 3rd, 2020 by Marquette University

Former Deloitte executive named interim Keyes Dean of Business Administration

Tim Hanley has served as the college’s executive-in-residence since October 2019

Mar 2nd, 2020 by Marquette University

