The Most Read Stories of the Week

Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation

Not to mention the UK. Looking like Dr. Death he declares it “incredibly safe” to vote.

Apr 8th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Police Arresting Stay-At-Home Violators

MPD says they have and will pursue charges against people who violate the “stay-at-home” order.

Apr 9th, 2020 by Miranda Suarez

Where Are the Missing Ballots?

While municipalities search for missing ballots, voters can still go to the polls Tuesday.

Apr 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

GOP Lame-Duck Law Blocks COVID-19 Aid

State GOP was warned of unintended consequences to their law in 2018.

Apr 2nd, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult

Gather in polling places, gather in churches, and let 11 million die; the new GOP vision.

Apr 7th, 2020 by James Rowen

Plats and Parcels: Investor Buys Signature Downer Ave Properties

Seattle firm acquires much of East Side commercial corridor, including Downer Theatre building.

Apr 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

County Overdose Deaths Up 50% in 2020

Medical Examiner warns current pace would result in 640 deaths in 2020.

Apr 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Developer Thinks Small

Ryan Konicek plans new housing concept, single-unit apartment building on S. Logan Ave.

Apr 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Lena Taylor’s Aide Suspended by WNOV

Michele Bryant accuses station’s owner of selling out to Mayor Barrett.

Apr 7th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5

Blomme vs Dedinsky in one of two contested Milwaukee County circuit court races.

Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed

County Officials Implement Gov’s Order to Protect Public Health

Apr 6th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele

Gov. Evers Directs DNR to Close 40 State Parks, Forests and Recreational Areas

Apr 9th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020

Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election

Apr 10th, 2020 by Jill Karofsky

Karofsky lawsuit demands baseless ads be pulled

Lawsuit seeks temporary injunction as more than $1 million has been spent lying to voters

Apr 3rd, 2020 by Jill Karofsky

Judge Paul Bugenhagen Jr secures ballot access for WI Court of Appeals District II election

&nbsp

Jan 8th, 2020 by Paul Bugenhagen Jr

Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement

I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.

Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek

Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts

“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”

Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series

U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast

Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland

