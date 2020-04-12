The Most Read Stories of the Week
Most read articles and press releases in the past week
Most read articles in the past week.
1. Back in the News: Vos Ridiculed Across the Nation
Not to mention the UK. Looking like Dr. Death he declares it “incredibly safe” to vote.
Apr 8th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
2. Police Arresting Stay-At-Home Violators
MPD says they have and will pursue charges against people who violate the “stay-at-home” order.
Apr 9th, 2020 by Miranda Suarez
3. Where Are the Missing Ballots?
While municipalities search for missing ballots, voters can still go to the polls Tuesday.
Apr 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. GOP Lame-Duck Law Blocks COVID-19 Aid
State GOP was warned of unintended consequences to their law in 2018.
Apr 2nd, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
5. Op Ed: The Republican Death Cult
Gather in polling places, gather in churches, and let 11 million die; the new GOP vision.
Apr 7th, 2020 by James Rowen
6. Plats and Parcels: Investor Buys Signature Downer Ave Properties
Seattle firm acquires much of East Side commercial corridor, including Downer Theatre building.
Apr 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. County Overdose Deaths Up 50% in 2020
Medical Examiner warns current pace would result in 640 deaths in 2020.
Apr 5th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Developer Thinks Small
Ryan Konicek plans new housing concept, single-unit apartment building on S. Logan Ave.
Apr 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Lena Taylor’s Aide Suspended by WNOV
Michele Bryant accuses station’s owner of selling out to Mayor Barrett.
Apr 7th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. Vote Absentee: Milwaukee County Circuit Court – Branch 5
Blomme vs Dedinsky in one of two contested Milwaukee County circuit court races.
Mar 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices
Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham
2. Milwaukee County Officials Order All Municipal Polling Places Closed
County Officials Implement Gov’s Order to Protect Public Health
Apr 6th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele
4. Shame on Judge Milton Childs Crime Cannot Be Deterred Without Consequences
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan January 9, 2020
Jan 9th, 2020 by Ald. Bob Donovan
5. Jill Karofsky statement on Tuesday’s election
Apr 10th, 2020 by Jill Karofsky
6. Karofsky lawsuit demands baseless ads be pulled
Lawsuit seeks temporary injunction as more than $1 million has been spent lying to voters
Apr 3rd, 2020 by Jill Karofsky
8. Jacob Marek For District 3 Announcement
I hope together we can develop a safer city, stronger community, and a modern transportation system.
Aug 27th, 2019 by Jacob Marek
9. Gov. Evers Appoints Three Judges to Milwaukee-area Courts
“Wisconsinites across our state deserve judges who apply the law consistently and treat everyone in their courtroom fairly and with dignity and respect.”
Sep 4th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
10. Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series
U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast
Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Most Popular
-
The Most Read Articles of the WeekApr 5th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Most Read ArticlesMar 29th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Most Read ArticlesMar 22nd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee