The Week’s Most Read Articles

1. Evers Doesn’t Believe Wisconsin Will Need “Shelter in Place” Order
COVID-19 cases rising exponentially, now at 206, state working on supply shortages
Mar 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak
64 cases confirmed in Milwaukee County. Tracker allows public to better monitor outbreak.
Mar 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
3. Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open
UPDATE: Gov. Evers has ordered all bars and restaurants to close to in-house patrons.
Mar 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Now the Reddest State?
No state in America has been more opposed to federal coronavirus relief package.
Mar 18th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout
List growing as many restaurants change focus to carryout to slow virus.
Mar 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. 72 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
And state closes all bars and restaurants. “Stay home if you can,” says Gov. Evers.
Mar 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Last Call for Corner Bars?
The city has 917 taverns. Some are doing carryouts. Many have shut down.
Mar 21st, 2020 by Edgar Mendez
8. 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin
On Sunday, officials confirm five more cases Fond du Lac County, one more in Milwaukee County.
Mar 15th, 2020 by WPR Staff
9. Taverns: This Is It! Needs Your Help
Historic LGBT bar in Cathedral Square in danger of closing forever during COVID-19 shutdown.
Mar 17th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
10. Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy
Or maybe crazier. Just ask Charlie Sykes.
Mar 16th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most read press releases in the past week.
2. Gov. Evers Confirms Two COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin
Mar 19th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
5. Help catch suspect in death of longtime MPD employee
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – March 17, 2020
Mar 17th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
7. Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee
Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee Health Department to give update
Mar 14th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department
8. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals
Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices
Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham
10. Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Limit Gatherings to Less Than 10 to Slow Spread of COVID-19
Measures also being taken to manage testing capacity in Wisconsin
Mar 17th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
