Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Most Read Articles

Most read articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 22nd, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most read articles in the past week.

Evers Doesn’t Believe Wisconsin Will Need “Shelter in Place” Order

1. Evers Doesn’t Believe Wisconsin Will Need “Shelter in Place” Order

COVID-19 cases rising exponentially, now at 206, state working on supply shortages

Mar 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

2. Milwaukee County Releases Interactive Map of COVID-19 Outbreak

64 cases confirmed in Milwaukee County. Tracker allows public to better monitor outbreak.

Mar 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open

3. Dining: Evers Says State Bars, Restaurants Can Stay Open

UPDATE: Gov. Evers has ordered all bars and restaurants to close to in-house patrons.

Mar 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Now the Reddest State?

4. Murphy’s Law: Wisconsin Now the Reddest State?

No state in America has been more opposed to federal coronavirus relief package.

Mar 18th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout

5. Dining: List of Restaurants Offering Delivery, Carryout

List growing as many restaurants change focus to carryout to slow virus.

Mar 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

72 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

6. 72 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

And state closes all bars and restaurants. “Stay home if you can,” says Gov. Evers.

Mar 17th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Last Call for Corner Bars?

7. Last Call for Corner Bars?

The city has 917 taverns. Some are doing carryouts. Many have shut down.

Mar 21st, 2020 by Edgar Mendez

33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

8. 33 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

On Sunday, officials confirm five more cases Fond du Lac County, one more in Milwaukee County.

Mar 15th, 2020 by WPR Staff

Taverns: This Is It! Needs Your Help

9. Taverns: This Is It! Needs Your Help

Historic LGBT bar in Cathedral Square in danger of closing forever during COVID-19 shutdown.

Mar 17th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy

10. Back in the News: David Clarke Is Still Crazy

Or maybe crazier. Just ask Charlie Sykes.

Mar 16th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most read press releases in the past week.

First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee

1. First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee

 

Mar 13th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Gov. Evers Confirms Two COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin

2. Gov. Evers Confirms Two COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin

 

Mar 19th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Prohibit Mass Gatherings of 50 People or More

3. Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Prohibit Mass Gatherings of 50 People or More

UPDATE: Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Limit Gatherings to Less Than 10 to Slow Spread of COVID-19

Mar 16th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard Work to Bring Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Safely Back to Wisconsin

4. Gov. Evers, Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Wisconsin National Guard Work to Bring Grand Princess Cruise Ship Passengers Safely Back to Wisconsin

 

Mar 16th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Help catch suspect in death of longtime MPD employee

5. Help catch suspect in death of longtime MPD employee

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – March 17, 2020

Mar 17th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Milwaukee Police seek known suspect involved in crash that killed MPD Employee

6. Milwaukee Police seek known suspect involved in crash that killed MPD Employee

 

Mar 18th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee

7. Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee

Milwaukee Public Schools and the City of Milwaukee Health Department to give update

Mar 14th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

8. Judge Rachel Graham Announce Campaign to Retain Her Seat on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals

Her campaign has been endorsed by four current and former Supreme Court Justices

Oct 1st, 2019 by Rachel Graham

Gov. Evers Waives Work Search and Modifies Availability Requirements for Unemployment Benefits

9. Gov. Evers Waives Work Search and Modifies Availability Requirements for Unemployment Benefits

 

Mar 18th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Limit Gatherings to Less Than 10 to Slow Spread of COVID-19

10. Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Limit Gatherings to Less Than 10 to Slow Spread of COVID-19

Measures also being taken to manage testing capacity in Wisconsin

Mar 17th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us