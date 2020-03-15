The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Op Ed: The Foxconn Road to Ruin
$630 million for roads and infrastructure for Foxconn while highways across state fall apart.
Mar 9th, 2020 by James Rowen
2. City Hall: Milwaukee Moving to Biweekly Recycling Pickup
$1 million grant from non-profit will kickstart program. Change would start in early 2021.
Mar 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling “Prime” E. North Ave Site
Seeks developer for Riverwest site that could host affordable housing.
Mar 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Friday Photos: Rexnord’s Secret Headquarters
Company is moving HQ downtown, but still hasn’t publicly announced deal.
Mar 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: State Wins $27 Million For Hiawatha Line
Federal grant will help fund expansion needed to add trips to and from Chicago.
Mar 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Dining: Brady St. Boasts Mexican Ice Cream Shop
Jona’s Pit Stop sells authentic Mexican ice cream, and other Mexican treats.
Mar 9th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Murphy’s Law: Aurora Health Care Merger is Bad News
Expect skyrocketing costs, poorer care, and bigger salaries for fat cat executives.
Mar 10th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
8. Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19
How restaurants and taverns in Milwaukee are reacting to the Coronavirus.
Mar 13th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
9. Plats and Parcels: 11 Key Details About the Convention Center Expansion
Plus: Rite-Hite moving to city, Mitchell Street mystery, Lower East Side projects still alive.
Mar 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Gets First Okay
City Plan Commission approves increase in Ascent’s height to 25 floors.
Mar 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin
Person was exposed while traveling
Mar 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
3. Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin
New guidance for people who have been on a cruise in Egypt
Mar 11th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
4. Public meeting set for proposed resurfacing along WIS 794 in Milwaukee County
Open house to discuss design plans
Mar 9th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
5. Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin
Person was exposed while traveling
Mar 9th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services
7. Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice
Lakefront’s proactive closing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
Mar 12th, 2020 by Lakefront Brewery
8. Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19
Mar 12th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19
Milwaukee County Parks and the Zoo will close effective this weekend until further notice
Mar 14th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele
10. Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop
Jury awards victim due to excessive force, false arrest
Mar 6th, 2020 by Tearman Spencer
