The Week’s Greatest Hits

Op Ed: The Foxconn Road to Ruin

1. Op Ed: The Foxconn Road to Ruin

$630 million for roads and infrastructure for Foxconn while highways across state fall apart.

Mar 9th, 2020 by James Rowen

City Hall: Milwaukee Moving to Biweekly Recycling Pickup

2. City Hall: Milwaukee Moving to Biweekly Recycling Pickup

$1 million grant from non-profit will kickstart program. Change would start in early 2021.

Mar 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling “Prime” E. North Ave Site

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Selling “Prime” E. North Ave Site

Seeks developer for Riverwest site that could host affordable housing.

Mar 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: Rexnord’s Secret Headquarters

4. Friday Photos: Rexnord’s Secret Headquarters

Company is moving HQ downtown, but still hasn’t publicly announced deal.

Mar 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: State Wins $27 Million For Hiawatha Line

5. Transportation: State Wins $27 Million For Hiawatha Line

Federal grant will help fund expansion needed to add trips to and from Chicago.

Mar 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Brady St. Boasts Mexican Ice Cream Shop

6. Dining: Brady St. Boasts Mexican Ice Cream Shop

Jona’s Pit Stop sells authentic Mexican ice cream, and other Mexican treats.

Mar 9th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Murphy’s Law: Aurora Health Care Merger is Bad News

7. Murphy’s Law: Aurora Health Care Merger is Bad News

Expect skyrocketing costs, poorer care, and bigger salaries for fat cat executives.

Mar 10th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19

8. Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19

How restaurants and taverns in Milwaukee are reacting to the Coronavirus.

Mar 13th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: 11 Key Details About the Convention Center Expansion

9. Plats and Parcels: 11 Key Details About the Convention Center Expansion

Plus: Rite-Hite moving to city, Mitchell Street mystery, Lower East Side projects still alive.

Mar 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Gets First Okay

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: World’s Tallest Timber Tower Gets First Okay

City Plan Commission approves increase in Ascent’s height to 25 floors.

Mar 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee

1. First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee

 

Mar 13th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

2. Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

Person was exposed while traveling

Mar 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

3. Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

New guidance for people who have been on a cruise in Egypt

Mar 11th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Public meeting set for proposed resurfacing along WIS 794 in Milwaukee County

4. Public meeting set for proposed resurfacing along WIS 794 in Milwaukee County

Open house to discuss design plans

Mar 9th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

5. Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

Person was exposed while traveling

Mar 9th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools

6. Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools

 

Mar 13th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice

7. Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice

Lakefront’s proactive closing to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Mar 12th, 2020 by Lakefront Brewery

Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19

8. Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19

 

Mar 12th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19

9. Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19

Milwaukee County Parks and the Zoo will close effective this weekend until further notice

Mar 14th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele

Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop

10. Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop

Jury awards victim due to excessive force, false arrest

Mar 6th, 2020 by Tearman Spencer

