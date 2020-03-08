The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: No, This Monstrosity Isn’t Historic
Century-old Wisconsin Ave. mansion can become a parking lot, Historic Commission rules.
Mar 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street’s Mystery Building
Actually two buildings covered by paneling that developer plans to restore. What will he find?
Mar 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for Convention Center Expansion
District board releases final design of expanded Wisconsin Center.
Mar 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. UWM Offers Another Employee Buyout
Faces $7 million budget hole. Second buyout since 2015.
Mar 4th, 2020 by Rich Kremer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Fire Deconstruction Firm
Spencer Renovation unresponsive to city officials, not working on city-owned homes.
Mar 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Contract Has Huge Loophole?
“Ironclad” contract may allow company to count seasonal employees for tax credits.
Mar 3rd, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Will Move HQ, 300 Employees to Reed Street Yards
Company will relocate from suburban Brown Deer.
Mar 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Op Ed: Nygren Sentencing Shows Power of Addiction
Cassandra Nygren, daughter of Republican state Rep. John Nygren, sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Mar 2nd, 2020 by Casey Hoff
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans Event Space on Farwell
Development firm transforming 95-year-old building.
Mar 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Scott Walker Battles Eric Holder
And former Wisconsin governor doesn’t do so well.
Mar 4th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series
U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast
Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland
3. Rite-Hite Announces Plans for New World Headquarters
Mar 6th, 2020 by Rite-Hite
4. Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop
Jury awards victim due to excessive force, false arrest
Mar 6th, 2020 by Tearman Spencer
5. Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website
Mar 2nd, 2020 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan
6. Important Debates in Three Key Races to Air Live on WISN 12
Milwaukee County Executive, Milwaukee Mayor, and Wisconsin Supreme Court
Mar 5th, 2020 by WISN 12
9. Gov. Evers Announces $75 Million in Local Transportation Grants
Projects improve safety and economic development in 152 Wisconsin Communities
Mar 4th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsMar 1st, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 23rd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsFeb 16th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee