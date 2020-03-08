Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 8th, 2020 08:00 am
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: No, This Monstrosity Isn’t Historic

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: No, This Monstrosity Isn’t Historic

Century-old Wisconsin Ave. mansion can become a parking lot, Historic Commission rules.

Mar 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street’s Mystery Building

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mitchell Street’s Mystery Building

Actually two buildings covered by paneling that developer plans to restore. What will he find?

Mar 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for Convention Center Expansion

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Renderings Released for Convention Center Expansion

District board releases final design of expanded Wisconsin Center.

Mar 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

UWM Offers Another Employee Buyout

4. UWM Offers Another Employee Buyout

Faces $7 million budget hole. Second buyout since 2015.

Mar 4th, 2020 by Rich Kremer

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Fire Deconstruction Firm

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Moves to Fire Deconstruction Firm

Spencer Renovation unresponsive to city officials, not working on city-owned homes.

Mar 2nd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Contract Has Huge Loophole?

6. Murphy’s Law: Foxconn Contract Has Huge Loophole?

“Ironclad” contract may allow company to count seasonal employees for tax credits.

Mar 3rd, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Will Move HQ, 300 Employees to Reed Street Yards

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rite-Hite Will Move HQ, 300 Employees to Reed Street Yards

Company will relocate from suburban Brown Deer.

Mar 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Nygren Sentencing Shows Power of Addiction

8. Op Ed: Nygren Sentencing Shows Power of Addiction

Cassandra Nygren, daughter of Republican state Rep. John Nygren, sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Mar 2nd, 2020 by Casey Hoff

Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans Event Space on Farwell

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: New Land Plans Event Space on Farwell

Development firm transforming 95-year-old building.

Mar 5th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Scott Walker Battles Eric Holder

10. Scott Walker Battles Eric Holder

And former Wisconsin governor doesn’t do so well.

Mar 4th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series

1. Professional Bike Racing Returns to Greendale and Manitowoc as Part of 12th Annual Tour of America’s Dairyland Multi-day Road Bike Racing Series

U.S. Largest Competitive Road Race Series Draws Thousands Worldwide and Coast to Coast

Feb 20th, 2020 by Tour of America’s Dairyland

Milwaukee Police address misinformation regarding motive of suspect involved in active shooter incident

2. Milwaukee Police address misinformation regarding motive of suspect involved in active shooter incident

 

Mar 4th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Rite-Hite Announces Plans for New World Headquarters

3. Rite-Hite Announces Plans for New World Headquarters

 

Mar 6th, 2020 by Rite-Hite

Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop

4. Tearman Spencer Statement on $1.67 Million Payout for Police Stop

Jury awards victim due to excessive force, false arrest

Mar 6th, 2020 by Tearman Spencer

Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website

5. Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website

 

Mar 2nd, 2020 by U.S. Rep Mark Pocan

Important Debates in Three Key Races to Air Live on WISN 12

6. Important Debates in Three Key Races to Air Live on WISN 12

Milwaukee County Executive, Milwaukee Mayor, and Wisconsin Supreme Court

Mar 5th, 2020 by WISN 12

Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Announces New Leadership Team

7. Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee Announces New Leadership Team

 

Feb 28th, 2020 by Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Committee

Gov. Evers Authorizes Wisconsin to Join Lawsuit Challenging the Unlawful and Unconstitutional Diversion of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars to Build President Trump’s Border Wall

8. Gov. Evers Authorizes Wisconsin to Join Lawsuit Challenging the Unlawful and Unconstitutional Diversion of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars to Build President Trump’s Border Wall

 

Mar 4th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Announces $75 Million in Local Transportation Grants

9. Gov. Evers Announces $75 Million in Local Transportation Grants

Projects improve safety and economic development in 152 Wisconsin Communities

Mar 4th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

The Hop and Beechwood Sales and Service Partner on Inaugural ‘Hops and Stops’ Event

10. The Hop and Beechwood Sales and Service Partner on Inaugural ‘Hops and Stops’ Event

 

Mar 4th, 2020 by The Hop

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us