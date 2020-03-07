Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Mar 7th, 2020 01:59 pm
Sculpture Milwaukee Appoints Wayne Morgan New Chairman of the Board

Stephen H. Marcus Named Chairman Emeritus

Feb 25th, 2020 by Sculpture Milwaukee

The Pfister® Hotel Names Nykoli Koslow as Next Artist in Residence

12th Artist in Residence Succeeds Rosy Petri; Petri Culminating Residency with a Blues, Brews, and BBQ event.

Feb 24th, 2020 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Gov. Evers Appoints Brigadier General Paul Knapp to Lead the Wisconsin National Guard

Feb 24th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Safe & Sound Announces New Executive Director

Joe’Mar Hooper brings leadership experience, local ties, and passion for community to his new role

Feb 21st, 2020 by Safe & Sound

Dr. Heidi Bostic named next dean of the Klingler College of Arts and Sciences

Feb 20th, 2020 by Marquette University

Marquette’s 707 Hub names intrapreneur- and entrepreneur-in-residence

Paul Jones, former executive officer for Harley-Davidson, Inc., has been named the first intrapreneur-in-residence of Marquette University’s 707 Hub.

Feb 19th, 2020 by Marquette University

EUA Welcomes Back Industrial Market Leader Chris Johns

Feb 18th, 2020 by Eppstein Uhen Architects

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Welcomes Attorney Christopher M. Hayden to Their Civil Litigation and Real Estate Team

Feb 18th, 2020 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP

City of West Bend Common Council Appoints Meghann Kennedy as District 8 Alderwoman

Feb 18th, 2020 by City of West Bend

Centare Names Tim Eiring As CEO

Eiring building strong leadership team to deliver transformational technology solutions

Feb 17th, 2020 by Centare

Statement from Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on the Appointment of Mary Triggiano as Chief Judge in Milwaukee County

Feb 13th, 2020 by County Executive Chris Abele

SKYGEN USA Appoints Steve Berryman President

Feb 13th, 2020 by SKYGEN USA

Church Receives US Sailing’s 2019 Outstanding Organizational Leader Award

Milwaukee Community Sailing Center’s Director Holly Church has received US Sailing’s 2019 Outstanding Organizational Leader Award.
Feb 13th, 2020 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center

Shorewood Business Improvement District Names Steph Salvia as New Executive Director

Experienced leader chosen to lead Shorewood BID

Feb 12th, 2020 by Shorewood BID

The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin welcomes Milwaukee realtor Jim Schleif to Board of Trustees

Feb 12th, 2020 by The Nature Conservancy

Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces Two Winners in 2020

Linda Gorens-Levey, of General Capital Group, and WEC Energy Group are chosen honorees

Feb 10th, 2020 by Greater Milwaukee Committee

Marquette Vice President for Public Affairs Rana Altenburg elected to Wisconsin Policy Forum board

Feb 10th, 2020 by Marquette University

Wisconsin Golf Professionals Recognized for Exceptional Accomplishments by Wisconsin PGA Section

Special Award Winners Honored At Annual WPGA Spring Meeting Reception, March 2

Feb 7th, 2020 by Wisconsin PGA Section

Wilson Center Announces Leadership Change

Nichole Cooper and Vincent Vogelsang to assume dual leadership roles

Feb 6th, 2020 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

Nilsestuen honored for partnership with agribusiness industry

Asst. Deputy Secretary receives “Friend of WABA Award”

Feb 6th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

City of West Bend Appoints Mike Jentsch as Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry

Feb 3rd, 2020 by City of West Bend

UW System Board of Regents announces 2020 Diversity Awards

Educators in Milwaukee, Menomonie, and Madison recognized for work to support student success

Feb 3rd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

Quorum announces new additions to the Partner, Senior Associate and Associate roles

Two long-time Quorum Employees, Natalie Strohm and Matthew Edwards, AIA, have been promoted to partner. Architect and UWM instructor, Kate Edwards, AIA, made Senior Associate. Historic Preservation advocate and Architects, Jessica Breitbach, AIA promoted to Associate

Feb 3rd, 2020 by Quarles & Brady LLP

