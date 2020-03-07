New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Sculpture Milwaukee Appoints Wayne Morgan New Chairman of the Board
Stephen H. Marcus Named Chairman Emeritus
Feb 25th, 2020 by Sculpture Milwaukee
The Pfister® Hotel Names Nykoli Koslow as Next Artist in Residence
12th Artist in Residence Succeeds Rosy Petri; Petri Culminating Residency with a Blues, Brews, and BBQ event.
Feb 24th, 2020 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
Safe & Sound Announces New Executive Director
Joe’Mar Hooper brings leadership experience, local ties, and passion for community to his new role
Feb 21st, 2020 by Safe & Sound
Marquette’s 707 Hub names intrapreneur- and entrepreneur-in-residence
Paul Jones, former executive officer for Harley-Davidson, Inc., has been named the first intrapreneur-in-residence of Marquette University’s 707 Hub.
Feb 19th, 2020 by Marquette University
Centare Names Tim Eiring As CEO
Eiring building strong leadership team to deliver transformational technology solutions
Feb 17th, 2020 by Centare
SKYGEN USA Appoints Steve Berryman President
Feb 13th, 2020 by SKYGEN USA
Church Receives US Sailing’s 2019 Outstanding Organizational Leader Award
Milwaukee Community Sailing Center’s Director Holly Church has received US Sailing’s 2019 Outstanding Organizational Leader Award.
Feb 13th, 2020 by Milwaukee Community Sailing Center
Shorewood Business Improvement District Names Steph Salvia as New Executive Director
Experienced leader chosen to lead Shorewood BID
Feb 12th, 2020 by Shorewood BID
Mary Ellen Stanek Award for Diversity in Corporate Governance Announces Two Winners in 2020
Linda Gorens-Levey, of General Capital Group, and WEC Energy Group are chosen honorees
Feb 10th, 2020 by Greater Milwaukee Committee
Wisconsin Golf Professionals Recognized for Exceptional Accomplishments by Wisconsin PGA Section
Special Award Winners Honored At Annual WPGA Spring Meeting Reception, March 2
Feb 7th, 2020 by Wisconsin PGA Section
Wilson Center Announces Leadership Change
Nichole Cooper and Vincent Vogelsang to assume dual leadership roles
Feb 6th, 2020 by Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts
Nilsestuen honored for partnership with agribusiness industry
Asst. Deputy Secretary receives “Friend of WABA Award”
Feb 6th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
UW System Board of Regents announces 2020 Diversity Awards
Educators in Milwaukee, Menomonie, and Madison recognized for work to support student success
Feb 3rd, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System
Quorum announces new additions to the Partner, Senior Associate and Associate roles
Two long-time Quorum Employees, Natalie Strohm and Matthew Edwards, AIA, have been promoted to partner. Architect and UWM instructor, Kate Edwards, AIA, made Senior Associate. Historic Preservation advocate and Architects, Jessica Breitbach, AIA promoted to Associate
Feb 3rd, 2020 by Quarles & Brady LLP