The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Feb 2nd, 2020 07:00 am
Plenty of Horne: UWM to Raze Old Hospital Building

1. Plenty of Horne: UWM to Raze Old Hospital Building

Handsome old neoclassical red brick building can’t be converted for university purposes.

Jan 29th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoping for a 50-Story Lakefront Tower?

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoping for a 50-Story Lakefront Tower?

City consolidates land parcels, Rinka envisions tower, but no development imminent.

Jan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Irgens Fires BMO Tower Contractor

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Irgens Fires BMO Tower Contractor

After flood causes months of delay, developer fires J.H. Findorff & Son.

Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Downtown House Being Deconstructed For Apartments

4. Plats and Parcels: Downtown House Being Deconstructed For Apartments

Plus: City planning third cruise ship dock

Jan 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Contractor Delaying Work

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Contractor Delaying Work

City’s program beset by delays. The latest is a contractor not showing up for work.

Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Barrett, Hamilton Demand Probe of Leaked Police Video

6. Back in the News: Barrett, Hamilton Demand Probe of Leaked Police Video

Chief Morales says he didn’t leak it; mayor, council leader want investigation, find out who did.

Jan 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: Summerfest Squeezed on Police Costs?

7. City Hall: Summerfest Squeezed on Police Costs?

Alderman threatens to delay street closure permit if Summerfest won’t pay city’s costs.

Jan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Apartment Building Planned for King Drive

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Apartment Building Planned for King Drive

More development happening near new home of Bader Philanthropies.

Jan 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: State Office Building Gets Boost

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: State Office Building Gets Boost

Near West Side Partners leader says state is advancing project that could land on 27th St.

Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point

10. Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point

Plus: a coffee shop for Midtown Center and Bay View gets more tacos.

Feb 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #68 Declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties

1. Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order #68 Declaring a State of Emergency in Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha Counties

 

Jan 31st, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Marquette University to build new home for Marquette Business and innovation leadership programs

2. Marquette University to build new home for Marquette Business and innovation leadership programs

President Michael R. Lovell makes several key announcements at sixth Presidential Address

Jan 29th, 2020 by Marquette University

CelticMKE Announces 2020 Board of Directors

3. CelticMKE Announces 2020 Board of Directors

 

Jan 28th, 2020 by CelticMKE

Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

4. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court

Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5

Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney

Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th

5. Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th

Season nine of Around the Corner with John McGivern premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS

Jan 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS

Cheese Factory in Wood County Allegedly Steals More Than $20,000 from 83 Farmers

6. Cheese Factory in Wood County Allegedly Steals More Than $20,000 from 83 Farmers

 

Jan 30th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

Slow To Question, Slow To Respond

7. Slow To Question, Slow To Respond

 

Jan 30th, 2020 by State Sen. Lena Taylor

Lipscomb Statement on Ruling From Wisconsin State Court of Appeals

8. Lipscomb Statement on Ruling From Wisconsin State Court of Appeals

 

Jan 27th, 2020 by County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr.

Lipscomb Proposes $100,000 for County Parks

9. Lipscomb Proposes $100,000 for County Parks

 

Jan 28th, 2020 by County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr.

Citizen Action of Wisconsin Endorses Marina!

10. Citizen Action of Wisconsin Endorses Marina!

 

Jan 28th, 2020 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic

