The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plenty of Horne: UWM to Raze Old Hospital Building
Handsome old neoclassical red brick building can’t be converted for university purposes.
Jan 29th, 2020 by Michael Horne
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoping for a 50-Story Lakefront Tower?
City consolidates land parcels, Rinka envisions tower, but no development imminent.
Jan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Irgens Fires BMO Tower Contractor
After flood causes months of delay, developer fires J.H. Findorff & Son.
Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plats and Parcels: Downtown House Being Deconstructed For Apartments
Plus: City planning third cruise ship dock
Jan 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Deconstruction Contractor Delaying Work
City’s program beset by delays. The latest is a contractor not showing up for work.
Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Back in the News: Barrett, Hamilton Demand Probe of Leaked Police Video
Chief Morales says he didn’t leak it; mayor, council leader want investigation, find out who did.
Jan 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
7. City Hall: Summerfest Squeezed on Police Costs?
Alderman threatens to delay street closure permit if Summerfest won’t pay city’s costs.
Jan 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Apartment Building Planned for King Drive
More development happening near new home of Bader Philanthropies.
Jan 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: State Office Building Gets Boost
Near West Side Partners leader says state is advancing project that could land on 27th St.
Jan 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Now Serving: New York-Style Bagels Coming to Walker’s Point
Plus: a coffee shop for Midtown Center and Bay View gets more tacos.
Feb 1st, 2020 by Michael Holloway
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Marquette University to build new home for Marquette Business and innovation leadership programs
President Michael R. Lovell makes several key announcements at sixth Presidential Address
Jan 29th, 2020 by Marquette University
3. CelticMKE Announces 2020 Board of Directors
Jan 28th, 2020 by CelticMKE
4. Zach Whitney Announces Candidacy for Milwaukee Circuit Court
Litigator, former ADA, and Milwaukee resident running for Branch 5
Oct 7th, 2019 by Zach Whitney
5. Season Nine of “Around the Corner with John McGivern Premieres February 6th
Season nine of Around the Corner with John McGivern premieres on Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Milwaukee PBS
Jan 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee PBS
7. Slow To Question, Slow To Respond
Jan 30th, 2020 by State Sen. Lena Taylor
9. Lipscomb Proposes $100,000 for County Parks
Jan 28th, 2020 by County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr.
10. Citizen Action of Wisconsin Endorses Marina!
Jan 28th, 2020 by Sup. Marina Dimitrijevic
