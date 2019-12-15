Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Dec 15th, 2019 07:00 am
Murphy’s Law: Journal Sentinel Veterans Vanishing

Seven more journalists leaving, including some big names, as paper shrinks further.

Dec 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: City’s First Mass Timber Building Tops Off

Walker’s Point project quietly making use of new building material.

Dec 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

What’s It Worth?: Old Blue Cross Building Once Cost $28 Million

Massive concrete structure on Michigan, built in 1980, could grow and add hotel.

Dec 12th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Racist Policy? Committee Rejects Hotel Sign

Comfort Suites hotel simply wanted a new sign. Then things got strange.

Dec 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Wilson Park Homeless Warming Center Debated

Public meeting gets unruly on proposal to let homeless sleep overnight in senior center.

Dec 9th, 2019 by Graham Kilmer

Plats and Parcels: Bucks Player Plans Brady Street Building

Plus: American Family announces plans, Mount Mary plans new housing, buildings change hands.

Dec 8th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Derailed: Talgo Trains Return to Milwaukee

After 5 years in storage, trains built for Wisconsin may be used on Pacific Northwest line.

Dec 10th, 2019 by Bridgit Bowden and Shawn Johnson

Proposed Mine a Ticking Time Bomb

Mine on Wisconsin border would use approach that has resulted in 46 catastrophic failures in last 20 years.

Dec 13th, 2019 by Al Gedicks

Charter Schools Wasted $48.6 Million in State Grants

Report finds 46% of schools funded are now closed or never opened at all.

Dec 10th, 2019 by Ruth Conniff

Friday Photos: The Huron Is All About Connectivity

Building is the anchor of a transformation of Downtown’s parking ghetto.

Dec 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. Joins the Race to Replace Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander

My Mission is to move Milwaukee County & it’s citizen’s forward from it’s past, to a brighter future, through strategic partnerships, proactive solutions, and community awareness.

Dec 9th, 2019 by Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin

Cesar Cornier – Social Justice Activist, Musician, Actor

Cesar is passionate about helping people in the community who are being discriminated against and marginalized.

Dec 5th, 2019 by First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee

Marcus Performing Arts Center Announces Next President & CEO

Nationally recognized performing arts leader Kendra Whitlock Ingram to succeed Paul Mathews

Dec 11th, 2019 by Marcus Performing Arts Center

Democrats introduce legislation to protect taxpayers from unaccountable voucher programs

Many taxpayers have had to increase their own taxes in order to keep their public school doors open while vouchers drain the district’s resources without any transparency or accountability.

Dec 10th, 2019 by State Sen. Jon Erpenbach

Pensive Sculpture by Radcliffe Bailey Purchased Will be Sited at 770 N. Water Street

Susan and Mark Irgens envision an inclusive focal point for downtown

Dec 11th, 2019 by Sculpture Milwaukee

Lipscomb Seeks to End “Birth Tax”

Dec 12th, 2019 by County Board Chairman Theodore Lipscomb, Sr.

Gov. Evers Announces Sweeping Reforms Within Wisconsin National Guard

Gov. Evers Calls for Leadership Change; Signs Executive Order #62 relating to Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Reporting Procedures, Investigation Protocols, and Accountability Measures in the Wisconsin National Guard

Dec 9th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

Cocoa with the Clauses returns to Cathedral Square Park on Saturday, Dec. 14

A free afternoon filled with outdoor winter fun and sweet treats for the whole family

Dec 9th, 2019 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

Foxconn Founder, Terry Gou, Visits Wisconsin to Celebrate 2019 Milestone Achievements with Foxconn Employees and Community Leaders

As construction of the company’s nearly one-million-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility nears full enclosure, Founder Gou visited the project site.

Dec 6th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

Deb Andraca Enters Race for 23rd Assembly District, Challenges Republican Jim Ott

“I am running for State Assembly to create a safer, smarter, healthier Wisconsin.”

Dec 4th, 2019 by Deb Andraca

