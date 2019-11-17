The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Quiet Plan to Save Grand Avenue
Actually written 10 years ago. Civic leaders discuss how public private partnerships revived Downtown.
Nov 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Humboldt Gardens Proposal Is Dead
Developers decide turning 1890 building on Humboldt and North into condos is too costly.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Back in the News: Journal Sentinel’s Huge Mistake
Newspaper vastly inflates growth of Summerfest CEO Don Smiley’s compensation.
Nov 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buying Mostly Empty Downtown Building
Developer tackling last large empty downtown office building, on 5th and Michigan. Could add hotel.
Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Acquiring Land for Future Bike Trail
Former northwest side railroad corridor could eventually house bike trail.
Nov 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Brewery Celebrates Its Completion
New gateway tops off transformation from abandoned brewery to real neighborhood.
Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: McCarthy Appeals on Bucks Player’s Project
Wants Common Council to overrule HPC ruling that 1860s house can be razed.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Back in the News: Poll Shows Barrett Way Ahead
Zielinski, Taylor do poorly and more voters favor streetcar.
Nov 12th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: 1860s Home Isn’t Historic Says Commission
Historic commission’s surprising vote rejects historic designation, inches Bucks guard’s project closer to reality.
Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Plats and Parcels: Park East Apartments Cleared for Takeoff
Plus: Why Molson Coors picked Milwaukee over Denver.
Nov 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Light the Hoan Reaches Fundraising Milestone, First Two Phases of the Project Receive Green Light
Recent $1.2 million grant helps project get underway
Nov 11th, 2019 by Light the Hoan
2. Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold
Republican Rejects Her Own Bill to Fund Wisconsin Homeless Centers
Nov 15th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee
3. Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister
Tate-McAlister brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the Dominican Center.
Nov 14th, 2019 by Dominican Center
4. It’s time we rethink County government
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan November 11, 2019
Nov 11th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
5. This afternoon the City of Milwaukee just got less safe
Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan November 8, 2019
Nov 8th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan
6. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning
“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”
Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
7. WEDC announces deputy secretary and chief operating officer
Current deputy secretary is taking senior position with JP Cullen
Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
8. Gov. Evers Grants Pardons to Eight Individuals
“Pardons play a very important role in our criminal justice system and society by giving deserving folks a second chance.”
Nov 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers
9. WDVA Announces 2019 Woman Veteran of the Year
“Gundy” Metz’s service continues after 20 years on active duty
Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs
10. Foxconn Announces First-Round Finalists of Year-Two “Smart Cities – Smart Futures” Competition
Foxconn continues three-year competition that awards up to $1 million in cash and technical support to Wisconsin students, faculty and staff
Nov 13th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 10th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 3rd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 27th, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee