The Week’s Greatest Hits

Nov 17th, 2019
Eyes on Milwaukee: The Quiet Plan to Save Grand Avenue

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Quiet Plan to Save Grand Avenue

Actually written 10 years ago. Civic leaders discuss how public private partnerships revived Downtown.

Nov 11th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Humboldt Gardens Proposal Is Dead

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Humboldt Gardens Proposal Is Dead

Developers decide turning 1890 building on Humboldt and North into condos is too costly.

Nov 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Journal Sentinel’s Huge Mistake

3. Back in the News: Journal Sentinel’s Huge Mistake

Newspaper vastly inflates growth of Summerfest CEO Don Smiley’s compensation.

Nov 11th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buying Mostly Empty Downtown Building

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Lurie Buying Mostly Empty Downtown Building

Developer tackling last large empty downtown office building, on 5th and Michigan. Could add hotel.

Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Acquiring Land for Future Bike Trail

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Acquiring Land for Future Bike Trail

Former northwest side railroad corridor could eventually house bike trail.

Nov 13th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Brewery Celebrates Its Completion

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Brewery Celebrates Its Completion

New gateway tops off transformation from abandoned brewery to real neighborhood.

Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: McCarthy Appeals on Bucks Player’s Project

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: McCarthy Appeals on Bucks Player’s Project

Wants Common Council to overrule HPC ruling that 1860s house can be razed.

Nov 14th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Poll Shows Barrett Way Ahead

8. Back in the News: Poll Shows Barrett Way Ahead

Zielinski, Taylor do poorly and more voters favor streetcar.

Nov 12th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: 1860s Home Isn’t Historic Says Commission

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: 1860s Home Isn’t Historic Says Commission

Historic commission’s surprising vote rejects historic designation, inches Bucks guard’s project closer to reality.

Nov 12th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Park East Apartments Cleared for Takeoff

10. Plats and Parcels: Park East Apartments Cleared for Takeoff

Plus: Why Molson Coors picked Milwaukee over Denver.

Nov 10th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Light the Hoan Reaches Fundraising Milestone, First Two Phases of the Project Receive Green Light

1. Light the Hoan Reaches Fundraising Milestone, First Two Phases of the Project Receive Green Light

Recent $1.2 million grant helps project get underway

Nov 11th, 2019 by Light the Hoan

Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold

2. Senator Darling Leaves Homeless in the Cold

Republican Rejects Her Own Bill to Fund Wisconsin Homeless Centers

Nov 15th, 2019 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister

3. Dominican Center Welcomes Project Director Denisha Tate-McAlister

Tate-McAlister brings more than 25 years of nonprofit experience to the Dominican Center.

Nov 14th, 2019 by Dominican Center

It’s time we rethink County government

4. It’s time we rethink County government

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan November 11, 2019

Nov 11th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

This afternoon the City of Milwaukee just got less safe

5. This afternoon the City of Milwaukee just got less safe

Statement from Alderman Bob Donovan November 8, 2019

Nov 8th, 2019 by Ald. Bob Donovan

Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

6. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Former State Representative Joseph Tregoning

“State Representative Tregoning was a dedicated public servant, active in his community, and a great advocate for farmers across our state.”

Oct 16th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

WEDC announces deputy secretary and chief operating officer

7. WEDC announces deputy secretary and chief operating officer

Current deputy secretary is taking senior position with JP Cullen

Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Gov. Evers Grants Pardons to Eight Individuals

8. Gov. Evers Grants Pardons to Eight Individuals

“Pardons play a very important role in our criminal justice system and society by giving deserving folks a second chance.”

Nov 10th, 2019 by Gov. Tony Evers

WDVA Announces 2019 Woman Veteran of the Year

9. WDVA Announces 2019 Woman Veteran of the Year

“Gundy” Metz’s service continues after 20 years on active duty

Nov 8th, 2019 by Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

Foxconn Announces First-Round Finalists of Year-Two “Smart Cities – Smart Futures” Competition

10. Foxconn Announces First-Round Finalists of Year-Two “Smart Cities – Smart Futures” Competition

Foxconn continues three-year competition that awards up to $1 million in cash and technical support to Wisconsin students, faculty and staff

Nov 13th, 2019 by Foxconn Technology Group

