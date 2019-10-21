© 2019, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

Strange Fire Collective founding members address policing bodies, political action and policing bodies through artist works and works, Friday, October 25, 6 p.m. at MIAD. Free admission.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Strange Fire Collective founding members address policing bodies, political action and policing bodies through artist works and works, Friday, October 25, 6 p.m. at MIAD. Free admission.

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.