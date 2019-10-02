Enjoy spectacular panoramic lake views from this 19th floor renovated, southeast corner unit. Open floor plan has an updated kitchen with quartz countertops, tiled backsplash and high end stainless appliances (Thermador, GE & Liebherr). Large living room with wood floors, floor to ceiling windows and private balcony. Spacious master bedroom with master bath and sliding door to walk-in closet. LED touch-less lighting in kitchen, both bathrooms and master bedroom. All windows in unit have motorized blinds. Two more bedrooms, guest bath and in-unit laundry complete the unit. Conveniently located next to the elevator are your two side by side parking spaces. Enjoy all of the building’s amenities, including: indoor pool, fitness center, yoga studio, clubhouse, outdoor terrace and 24 hour door man.

The Breakdown

Address: 1660 N. Prospect Ave., #1909

Size: 1,157 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 1990

Asking Price: $485,000

Condo Fees: $577/Month

Property Taxes: $9,868

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 2 Indoor Side by Side

Walk Score: 67

MLS#: 1661717

