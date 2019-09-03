Join Sculpture Tour and Final Night Market

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sculpture Milwaukee is back for another year, and so are Urban Milwaukee’s popular docent-led tours where you can view many of the 22 sculptures by 20 emerging, mid-career and blue-chip artists up close with the assistance of an expert guide.

The guided tour includes not only the chance to see the art in person, but to learn what inspired the artists, how the pieces were made and to explore possible interpretations of the work’s meaning. You’ll also be able to ask questions of our very knowledgeable guide, Jonas Karvelis.

Sculpture Milwaukee opened June 7th, and we are hosting our next tour on Wednesday, September 11th at 5:30 p.m. This is a special date as our tour will lead right into Newaukee’s last Night Market of the year. Enjoy a wonderful, informative tour and then end with a fun evening of food, drinks, and maybe even catching some entertainment by local performers.

This approximately one-mile, 90-minute walking tour will run from John Baldessari’s Penguin 2018 sculpture in the gardens in front of the Northwestern Mutual Tower west to the Newaukee Night Market, visiting all the other works along the way.

Tour tickets cost $12 for the general public. But Urban Milwaukee members pay only $6 per ticket after signing into their account.

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups).

Tickets must be purchased in advance (sorry, no walk-ups).

Purchase your tickets for this exciting tour on Wednesday, September 11th. Space is limited.







About Sculpture Milwaukee

In 2007, Sculpture Milwaukee was just a vision. Steve Marcus, chairman of the Marcus Corporation, wanted to revitalize W. Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee and make blue-chip sculptures accessible to visitors and residents of the city. After 10 years, the work of more than 100 volunteers, contributions of nearly 20 sponsors, and many cranes, bolts and docent tours later, Sculpture Milwaukee is now an annual beacon that draws spectators and art lovers to the city center. Sculpture Milwaukee takes a world-class art gallery experience and turns it inside out. Works from master artists are set against an urban, downtown setting. No lines, no admission and no silence. This sculpture experience is outside, galvanizing the hustle and bustle of downtown Milwaukee.

Sculpture Milwaukee 2019 showcases 23 compelling works created by 20 artists from around the world. For the full experience during the summer exhibition, take a walking tour, or a private docent-led tour, starting as far east as Wisconsin Avenue goes and journey west to the Wisconsin Center District at 6th Street. Sculpture Milwaukee is made possible by its presenting sponsor Northwestern Mutual, and many other supporters, sponsors, and partners. Most of the artwork is for sale with proceeds supporting the future of Sculpture Milwaukee.