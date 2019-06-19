Get a Deal on Bloody Mary Fest Tickets

Miss our ticket giveaway? Our members can get $5 off all tickets to this weekend's event.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ah, the beloved Bloody Mary – so often more than just a brunch cocktail. Milwaukee is home to some truly unique and elaborate creations, and it’s about time we celebrate (and drink!) them, all in one location. The upcoming Bloody Mary Festival is the largest event of its kind. This festival brings together the most innovative and crafty Bloody Mary mixes, curated by a team of Bloody Mary aficionados, and made by local bars and restaurants. This 10-state celebration is coming to Wisconsin for the first time this weekend on June 22nd and 23rd and will take place Downtown — on the plaza in front of the Fiserv Forum.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste the participating creators’ Bloody Marys before voting for their favorite via the “People’s Choice Award.” A panel of industry judges will also select the “Best Bloody Mary in Wisconsin.” In addition to Bloody Marys, there will be many local businesses sampling and selling food, beverages, crafts and more. Groove Grease, a local band, will perform during both days of the festival. All Bloody Marys will be mixed with Deeply Eddy Vodka.

Tickets include samples of all participating Bloody Marys, tastes of local food and beverage products, live music, temporary tattoos, photo ops and more. Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Crafty Cow, Milwaukee Ale House, Sobelman’s Pub & Grill and other local favorites will offer their fare at the festival.

Missed our ticket giveaway last week? Well, Urban Milwaukee members now have access to last minute discounted tickets!

Urban Milwaukee offers a unique membership program, unlike any other news site in town. Being a member allows you to be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you will immediately access your special discount code for $5 off all ticket tiers on The Bloody Mary Festival’s Eventbrite. That’s right, you will get $5 off each ticket purchased. Once you join our membership program, you can follow this link to our Member Giveaways & Deals page to access your special discount code. The discount code can be entered in Eventbrite when selecting tickets, not at checkout. Look for the blue “Enter Promotional Code” text on the top right corner of the pop-up box.

Besides getting a discount on Bloody Mary tickets, your Urban Milwaukee membership will get you many other perks, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10-percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, the price of a membership is just $9/month, or $99 for an entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you will get $5 off on every ticket you buy for The Bloody Mary Festival. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

So, join us today, drink, and vote for Wisconsin’s best Bloody Marys!

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to access your special $5-off discount code. Current Urban Milwaukee members can visit our Member Giveaways and Deals page to access their code, and it will be sent to you via email. And don’t forget: members can also claim up to two spots on tomorrow’s fun Black Husky Brewing Beer Bash and Tasting! More information can be found here.

The Bloody Mary Festival takes place this weekend, June 22nd and 23rd with various times available. The festival will take place at Fiserv Forum Place located at 1111 Vel R. Philips Ave. To learn more about the festival, including all Bloody Mary participants and more, visit its website.