Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Trio apartment complex will soon have a new neighbor.

New Land Enterprises has started construction on the aptly named Quartet, the fourth building the firm will build in Walker’s Point.

The six-story, 48-unit building will contain a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments at the southwest corner of S. 2nd St. and W. Mineral St. “The goal of Quartet is to provide a complement to its neighboring building,” said New Land director Tim Gokhman of the 120-unit Trio complex in an interview. The Trio complex features a large number of studios with convertible table beds designed to maximize space.

Gokhman said with the wide array of layouts in the new building will be targeted at everyone from empty nesters and millennials to young families and couples. “The great thing about [greater] Downtown is it is becoming more mixed,” said Gokhman, a Beerline resident with a family of his own.

Quartet residents will have a lounge and fitness center in their building and will also be able to leverage the amenities in Trio.

A similar arrangement with the smaller Encore building complementing the larger Rhythm apartments on the Lower East Side has worked well. “It’s been a surprisingly strong year,” said the developer about leasing activity. Gokhman said Encore Rhythm and Trio are all effectively fully leased.

Monthly rents in the Quartet will start at approximately $1,100 for a one bedroom and grow to $2,600 for a three-bedroom apartment.

All of the apartments will include the hydronic heated floors first used in Trio as well as high-end finishes and custom cabinets according to New Land.

The building will include 2,120 square feet of commercial space and 52 enclosed parking spaces on its lower levels.

General contracting on the project is being led by Catalyst Construction. Design work is being led by Korb + Associates Architects.

Construction is anticipated to be completed in early summer 2020.

An affiliate of New Land first acquired the quarter-acre site in 2015 for $500,000 according to city records. Rasmussen Industrial Supply previously occupied a since-demolished one-story building on the site at 1001 S. 2nd St.

The project largely conforms to existing zoning for the site, but required a variance for its size and height from the Board of Zoning Appeals.

Renderings

Site Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.