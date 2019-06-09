The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion
See the 1927 home’s interior from when it was new, and just before Abele bought it.
Jun 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: “The Blue” Gets $30 Million Upgrade
See the transformation of under-used office building on now booming W. Wisconsin Ave.
Jun 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Killing Wisconsin
In just three years state changed from net exporter to suffering a massive trade deficit.
Jun 4th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Nothing New in Northridge Mall Plan
Is Northridge dispute simply an echo of the drawn-out Menomonee Valley fight?
Jun 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Plats and Parcels: Three Downtown Hotels Will Miss DNC
Plus: Former Toys R Us becoming grocery store, and Pabst Mansion plans auction.
Jun 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Milwaukee 3rd Worst for Black Homeowners
Milwaukee’s African American home ownership rate is 3rd worst, only Memphis, New Orleans rank lower
Jun 7th, 2019 by Corri Hess
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: More Balconies, Windows for The Huron
Husch Blackwell will have a balcony on each of its floors in the 11-story office building.
Jun 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion
His $2.6 million Shorewood lakefront mansion could soon face the wrecking ball.
May 30th, 2019 by Michael Horne
9. Dining: Gourmet Pizza Chain Targets Bay View
RedBrick Pizza’s first franchise in Midwest; hand-crafted pies baked in 1000-degree ovens.
Jun 3rd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick
10. MKE Listing: Updated East Side Condo
Features Brazilian cherry floors, granite counters and a private balcony with lake and city views
Jun 3rd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee
Press Releases
1. Ryan Clancy announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District Four
“I am running for County Supervisor to restore funding and focus on human needs.”
Jun 5th, 2019 by Ryan Clancy
2. Would Republican Legislative Leaders Rather Break the Law Than Work With Democrats?
Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald Publicly Ponder Illegal Maneuver to Pass Party-Line Budget
Jun 7th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
3. Bonds charges are further warning of corrupt charter industry
Actions, elections nationwide have been indictment of private charters
Apr 12th, 2019 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association
4. Rafael Rivera announces his candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District
If elected, I plan to make the safety of everyone within our district a high priority.
Jun 2nd, 2019 by Rafael Rivera
5. Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need
“Our team is ensuring these items stay out of local landfills and rather go on to live a second life.”
May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity
6. James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman
I’m running for this position because I love Milwaukee and I love my neighborhood.
May 31st, 2019 by James Krickeberg
7. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Pushes Budget Cuts, Continues to Rack Up Legal Bills on Public Dime
When It Comes to Lawyers for Himself, Vos Spares No Taxpayer-Funded Expense
Jun 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now
8. Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop “Rolls” Out a New Trend in Milwaukee
Fresh & Fried Right Before Your Eyes- Rolled Ice Cream makes way to Milwaukee
Jun 7th, 2019 by Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop
9. Republicans Defy Wisconsin Voters
GOP politicians reject Medicaid Expansion and slash health funding
Jun 4th, 2019 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling
10. City of Burlington Undermines Federal Civil Rights Law
City Attorney OKs Vote Against ADA
Jun 2nd, 2019 by Disability Justice
