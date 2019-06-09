Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jun 9th, 2019 08:00 am
House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion

1. House Confidential: Inside Abele’s Eschweiler Mansion

See the 1927 home’s interior from when it was new, and just before Abele bought it.

Jun 1st, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: “The Blue” Gets $30 Million Upgrade

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: “The Blue” Gets $30 Million Upgrade

See the transformation of under-used office building on now booming W. Wisconsin Ave.

Jun 3rd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Killing Wisconsin

3. Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Killing Wisconsin

In just three years state changed from net exporter to suffering a massive trade deficit.

Jun 4th, 2019 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Nothing New in Northridge Mall Plan

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Nothing New in Northridge Mall Plan

Is Northridge dispute simply an echo of the drawn-out Menomonee Valley fight?

Jun 6th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Three Downtown Hotels Will Miss DNC

5. Plats and Parcels: Three Downtown Hotels Will Miss DNC

Plus: Former Toys R Us becoming grocery store, and Pabst Mansion plans auction.

Jun 2nd, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee 3rd Worst for Black Homeowners

6. Milwaukee 3rd Worst for Black Homeowners

Milwaukee’s African American home ownership rate is 3rd worst, only Memphis, New Orleans rank lower

Jun 7th, 2019 by Corri Hess

Eyes on Milwaukee: More Balconies, Windows for The Huron

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: More Balconies, Windows for The Huron

Husch Blackwell will have a balcony on each of its floors in the 11-story office building.

Jun 4th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion

8. Plenty of Horne: Abele to Destroy His Eschweiler Mansion

His $2.6 million Shorewood lakefront mansion could soon face the wrecking ball.

May 30th, 2019 by Michael Horne

Dining: Gourmet Pizza Chain Targets Bay View

9. Dining: Gourmet Pizza Chain Targets Bay View

RedBrick Pizza’s first franchise in Midwest; hand-crafted pies baked in 1000-degree ovens.

Jun 3rd, 2019 by Jennifer Rick

MKE Listing: Updated East Side Condo

10. MKE Listing: Updated East Side Condo

Features Brazilian cherry floors, granite counters and a private balcony with lake and city views

Jun 3rd, 2019 by Urban Milwaukee

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Ryan Clancy announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District Four

1. Ryan Clancy announces candidacy for Milwaukee County Supervisor, District Four

“I am running for County Supervisor to restore funding and focus on human needs.”

Jun 5th, 2019 by Ryan Clancy

Would Republican Legislative Leaders Rather Break the Law Than Work With Democrats?

2. Would Republican Legislative Leaders Rather Break the Law Than Work With Democrats?

Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Leader Scott Fitzgerald Publicly Ponder Illegal Maneuver to Pass Party-Line Budget

Jun 7th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Bonds charges are further warning of corrupt charter industry

3. Bonds charges are further warning of corrupt charter industry

Actions, elections nationwide have been indictment of private charters

Apr 12th, 2019 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Rafael Rivera announces his candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District

4. Rafael Rivera announces his candidacy for Milwaukee’s 13th Aldermanic District

If elected, I plan to make the safety of everyone within our district a high priority.

Jun 2nd, 2019 by Rafael Rivera

Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need

5. Materials Salvaged From Lake Drive Mansion To Help Local Families In Need

“Our team is ensuring these items stay out of local landfills and rather go on to live a second life.”

May 31st, 2019 by Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

6. James Krickeberg announces candidacy for 13th District alderman

I’m running for this position because I love Milwaukee and I love my neighborhood.

May 31st, 2019 by James Krickeberg

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Pushes Budget Cuts, Continues to Rack Up Legal Bills on Public Dime

7. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos Pushes Budget Cuts, Continues to Rack Up Legal Bills on Public Dime

When It Comes to Lawyers for Himself, Vos Spares No Taxpayer-Funded Expense

Jun 5th, 2019 by One Wisconsin Now

Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop “Rolls” Out a New Trend in Milwaukee

8. Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop “Rolls” Out a New Trend in Milwaukee

Fresh & Fried Right Before Your Eyes- Rolled Ice Cream makes way to Milwaukee

Jun 7th, 2019 by Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop

Republicans Defy Wisconsin Voters

9. Republicans Defy Wisconsin Voters

GOP politicians reject Medicaid Expansion and slash health funding

Jun 4th, 2019 by State Sen. Jennifer Shilling

City of Burlington Undermines Federal Civil Rights Law

10. City of Burlington Undermines Federal Civil Rights Law

City Attorney OKs Vote Against ADA

Jun 2nd, 2019 by Disability Justice

