The Week’s Greatest Hits

Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Lost

1. Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Lost

He seemed to have the perfect strategy. The top 10 reasons he failed.

Nov 13th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

City Hall: Arts Board Wants New City Flag Search

2. City Hall: Arts Board Wants New City Flag Search

Process to select popular People’s Flag not inclusive enough, board decides, so start over.

Nov 14th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

3. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.

Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: About That Republican Victory

4. Murphy’s Law: About That Republican Victory

Voters rejected Democrats for the Assembly, Robin Vos declares. Er, not exactly.

Nov 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

MKE Listing: Captivating Warehouse Loft

5. MKE Listing: Captivating Warehouse Loft

Includes a brand new Master Bathroom with cream city brick wall, dual vanities and walk-in spa shower.

Nov 14th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee

House Confidential: Jim Wiechmann’s Gothic Mansion

6. House Confidential: Jim Wiechmann’s Gothic Mansion

The real estate tycoon and owner of Stevens Point Brewery has one of the grandest mansions in town.

Mar 8th, 2013 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Disconnect Your Downspouts, Get $100

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Disconnect Your Downspouts, Get $100

City program affecting 54,000 homes part of plan to prevent Deep Tunnel overflows.

Nov 15th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Dining: Marriott Phasing Out Millioke Restaurant

8. Dining: Marriott Phasing Out Millioke Restaurant

Downtown hotel’s new restaurant will be the “multi-cuisine” East Town Kitchen & Bar.

Nov 12th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Op Ed: Walker Failed to Lead on Election Night

9. Op Ed: Walker Failed to Lead on Election Night

Not giving a concession speech showed his lack of character. And not the first such failure.

Nov 16th, 2018 by Gregory Humphrey

House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

10. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home

Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.

Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Senior Advisor, Deputy Transition Director, Personnel Advisory Council

1. Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Senior Advisor, Deputy Transition Director, Personnel Advisory Council

Governor-elect Evers will make numerous new appointments in the near future.

Nov 16th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers

Governor-Elect Tony Evers Announces Chief of Staff and Transition Team Director, Co-Chairs

2. Governor-Elect Tony Evers Announces Chief of Staff and Transition Team Director, Co-Chairs

Maggie Gau, Governor-Elect Evers’ campaign manager, will become Governor-Elect Evers’ Chief of Staff.

Nov 12th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers

Mike Epps Brings the FUNNY AS ISH COMEDY TOUR to Milwaukee with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, and Earthquake

3. Mike Epps Brings the FUNNY AS ISH COMEDY TOUR to Milwaukee with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, and Earthquake

Tour Lands at the Miller High Life Theatre Saturday, March 9, 2019

Nov 12th, 2018 by Wisconsin Center District

Milwaukee’s Newest Arts Hotel Invites Artists Around the Globe to Showcase Works

4. Milwaukee’s Newest Arts Hotel Invites Artists Around the Globe to Showcase Works

Named “Saint Kate,” hotel will celebrate artistic expression in all forms; a place to create, discover and participate in the creative process

Nov 13th, 2018 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court JudgeIN RACE FOR MILWAUKEE CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

5. Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court JudgeIN RACE FOR MILWAUKEE CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE

“It’s an honor to have the support of so many renowned leaders from across Milwaukee County who know what it takes to serve the court.”

Nov 16th, 2018 by Danielle Shelton

Local Business Owner Keana Spencer Named to NSBA Leadership Council

6. Local Business Owner Keana Spencer Named to NSBA Leadership Council

Spencer joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business.

Nov 14th, 2018 by Spencer Accounting Group, LLC

Statement on Baraboo High School Photo

7. Statement on Baraboo High School Photo

We are alarmed by the disturbing display of anti-Semitism by a group of Baraboo High School students.

Nov 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Transition Website, Communications Director

8. Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Transition Website, Communications Director

“We want Wisconsin residents to be an active part of their government and share their ideas on moving the state forward.”

Nov 14th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers

Milwaukee Art Museum Hires Tim Hapeman as Director of Information Services

9. Milwaukee Art Museum Hires Tim Hapeman as Director of Information Services

Information systems specialist brings more than 20 years of experience to the Museum

Nov 13th, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum

Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

10. Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening.

Nov 9th, 2018 by The Hop

