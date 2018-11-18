The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: Why Walker Lost
He seemed to have the perfect strategy. The top 10 reasons he failed.
Nov 13th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
2. City Hall: Arts Board Wants New City Flag Search
Process to select popular People’s Flag not inclusive enough, board decides, so start over.
Nov 14th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism
New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.
Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
4. Murphy’s Law: About That Republican Victory
Voters rejected Democrats for the Assembly, Robin Vos declares. Er, not exactly.
Nov 15th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
5. MKE Listing: Captivating Warehouse Loft
Includes a brand new Master Bathroom with cream city brick wall, dual vanities and walk-in spa shower.
Nov 14th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
6. House Confidential: Jim Wiechmann’s Gothic Mansion
The real estate tycoon and owner of Stevens Point Brewery has one of the grandest mansions in town.
Mar 8th, 2013 by Michael Horne
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Disconnect Your Downspouts, Get $100
City program affecting 54,000 homes part of plan to prevent Deep Tunnel overflows.
Nov 15th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Dining: Marriott Phasing Out Millioke Restaurant
Downtown hotel’s new restaurant will be the “multi-cuisine” East Town Kitchen & Bar.
Nov 12th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
9. Op Ed: Walker Failed to Lead on Election Night
Not giving a concession speech showed his lack of character. And not the first such failure.
Nov 16th, 2018 by Gregory Humphrey
10. House Confidential: Greek Freak’s $1.8 Million River Hills Home
Antetokounmpo is the third Bucks player to own the home and it’s clearly under-assessed.
Nov 15th, 2018 by Michael Horne
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Senior Advisor, Deputy Transition Director, Personnel Advisory Council
Governor-elect Evers will make numerous new appointments in the near future.
Nov 16th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers
2. Governor-Elect Tony Evers Announces Chief of Staff and Transition Team Director, Co-Chairs
Maggie Gau, Governor-Elect Evers’ campaign manager, will become Governor-Elect Evers’ Chief of Staff.
Nov 12th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers
3. Mike Epps Brings the FUNNY AS ISH COMEDY TOUR to Milwaukee with Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Young Fly, and Earthquake
Tour Lands at the Miller High Life Theatre Saturday, March 9, 2019
Nov 12th, 2018 by Wisconsin Center District
4. Milwaukee’s Newest Arts Hotel Invites Artists Around the Globe to Showcase Works
Named “Saint Kate,” hotel will celebrate artistic expression in all forms; a place to create, discover and participate in the creative process
Nov 13th, 2018 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
5. Judges Rally Behind Danielle Shelton in Race for Milwaukee Circuit Court JudgeIN RACE FOR MILWAUKEE CIRCUIT COURT JUDGE
“It’s an honor to have the support of so many renowned leaders from across Milwaukee County who know what it takes to serve the court.”
Nov 16th, 2018 by Danielle Shelton
6. Local Business Owner Keana Spencer Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Spencer joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business.
Nov 14th, 2018 by Spencer Accounting Group, LLC
7. Statement on Baraboo High School Photo
We are alarmed by the disturbing display of anti-Semitism by a group of Baraboo High School students.
Nov 12th, 2018 by Milwaukee Jewish Federation
8. Governor-elect Tony Evers and Lt. Governor-elect Mandela Barnes Announce Transition Website, Communications Director
“We want Wisconsin residents to be an active part of their government and share their ideas on moving the state forward.”
Nov 14th, 2018 by Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers
9. Milwaukee Art Museum Hires Tim Hapeman as Director of Information Services
Information systems specialist brings more than 20 years of experience to the Museum
Nov 13th, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum
10. Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers
16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening.
Nov 9th, 2018 by The Hop
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 11th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 4th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 28th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee