Captivating Warehouse Loft
Includes a brand new Master Bathroom with cream city brick wall, dual vanities and walk-in spa shower.
Updated 2 bedroom unit at Warehouse Lofts in prime location right between Downtown and the Third Ward with easy access to The Hop, Amtrak and the freeway. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a wine/beer fridge, concrete counters, cream city brick backsplash, and custom island. Large living area with gas fireplace, custom shelving and door to private balcony. Master bedroom leads to brand new master bath with dual vanities, cream city brick backsplash, concrete counters and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors and high wood beamed ceilings throughout. Full sized washer and dryer and 1 assigned space included. Building amenities include a community room and fitness center.
See it in person during an Open House Sunday, November 18th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
The Breakdown
- Address: 413 N. 2nd St. #390
- Size: 1,308 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 2
- Bathrooms: 2
- Total Rooms: 5
- Year Built: 1894
- Asking Price: $339,900
- Condo Fees: $300
- Property Taxes: $7,488
- Property Type: Condominium
- Architectural Style: Historic
- Parking: 1 Assigned
- Walk Score: 91
- MLS#: 1613722