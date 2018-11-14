Updated 2 bedroom unit at Warehouse Lofts in prime location right between Downtown and the Third Ward with easy access to The Hop, Amtrak and the freeway. Kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, including a wine/beer fridge, concrete counters, cream city brick backsplash, and custom island. Large living area with gas fireplace, custom shelving and door to private balcony. Master bedroom leads to brand new master bath with dual vanities, cream city brick backsplash, concrete counters and walk-in shower. Hardwood floors and high wood beamed ceilings throughout. Full sized washer and dryer and 1 assigned space included. Building amenities include a community room and fitness center.

See it in person during an Open House Sunday, November 18th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

An expert in Milwaukee’s downtown and everything it has to offer, Corley has helped place customers of all walks of life in their urban dream homes. Looking to buy or sell your property? Corley Real Estate is up to the task.

The Breakdown

Address: 413 N. 2nd St. #390

Size: 1,308 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 5

Year Built: 1894

Asking Price: $339,900

Condo Fees: $300

Property Taxes: $7,488

Property Type: Condominium

Architectural Style: Historic

Parking: 1 Assigned

Walk Score: 91

MLS#: 1613722

Photos