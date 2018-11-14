Legislature Approves Evers’ Transition Budget

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

State lawmakers on Tuesday approved a roughly $95,000 transition budget to aid Gov.-elect Tony Evers as he prepares to take over the governor’s office in January.

Evers’ proposed $94,600 budget will allow him to do things like hire staff, cover travel expenses and purchase necessary equipment. The measure passed the state budget committee with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

According to the Legislature’s nonpartisan budget office, the request was in line with previous transition budgets, when inflation is taken into account.

Gov.requested $82,723 in 2010, according to a memo released by the office. Former Gov.requested $87,500.

“I think the request is quite similar to those the committee has approved in the past,” Bob Lang, director of the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, told lawmakers before the vote.

Evers announced some members of his administration earlier this week, including his future chief of staff, his 2018 campaign manager, Maggie Gau.

“We’re off to a great start — unanimous consent on our request,” Gau said on Tuesday. “We’re trying to get everything up and running. There’s a lot to do.”

Gau said more announcements about the Evers administration will be made later this week.

Evers is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 7, 2019.

Listen to the WPR report here.

State Lawmakers Approve Evers’ Transition Budget was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.