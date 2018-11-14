Laurel White

Legislature Approves Evers’ Transition Budget

Unanimous vote okays $94,600 transition budget for hiring staff, travel expenses, equipment purchase.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Nov 14th, 2018 02:28 pm
Wisconsin State Capitol. Photo by Dave Reid.

State lawmakers on Tuesday approved a roughly $95,000 transition budget to aid Gov.-elect Tony Evers as he prepares to take over the governor’s office in January.

Evers’ proposed $94,600 budget will allow him to do things like hire staff, cover travel expenses and purchase necessary equipment. The measure passed the state budget committee with a unanimous, bipartisan vote.

According to the Legislature’s nonpartisan budget office, the request was in line with previous transition budgets, when inflation is taken into account.

Gov. Scott Walker requested $82,723 in 2010, according to a memo released by the office. Former Gov. Jim Doyle requested $87,500.

“I think the request is quite similar to those the committee has approved in the past,” Bob Lang, director of the Legislative Fiscal Bureau, told lawmakers before the vote.

Evers announced some members of his administration earlier this week, including his future chief of staff, his 2018 campaign manager, Maggie Gau.

“We’re off to a great start — unanimous consent on our request,” Gau said on Tuesday. “We’re trying to get everything up and running. There’s a lot to do.”

Gau said more announcements about the Evers administration will be made later this week.

Evers is scheduled to be sworn into office on Jan. 7, 2019.

Listen to the WPR report here.

State Lawmakers Approve Evers’ Transition Budget was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

