More Pro-Reform Referendums Passed

On Nov. 6, voters in Wisconsin and around the country demonstrated that they want more democracy.

Here in Wisconsin, voters in nine communities said, by overwhelming margins, that they’d like to see the U.S. Constitution amended to finally declare that corporations are not persons and money is not speech:

Jackson County (69%)

Kickapoo (85%)

Readstown (91%)

Rib Mountain (78%)

Vermont (86%)

Sauk County (72%)

Westfield (87%)

Weston (83%)

Wood County (80%)

That makes 142 communities to sign on to overturning Citizens United and other court decisions that have let corporations and big and dark money drown out our voices.

Also in Wisconsin, voters in four counties overwhelmingly came out in favor of a referendum to ban gerrymandering in Wisconsin:

Eau Claire (74%)

Lincoln (65%)

Sauk (72%)

Winnebago (69%)

Previously, 41 county boards in Wisconsin had also passed resolutions calling on the state legislature to ban gerrymandering and adopt independent, nonpartisan redistricting.

Across the country, other notable successes in the pro-democracy movement have been helpfully compiled by Common Cause:

Voting Rights

Redistricting

MICHIGAN: Voters back a constitutional amendment to create a nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission.

Voters back a constitutional amendment to create a nonpartisan, independent redistricting commission. COLORADO: Voters pass two measures to create an independent redistricting commissions to draw state legislative and congressional maps.

Voters pass two measures to create an independent redistricting commissions to draw state legislative and congressional maps. MISSOURI: The Clean Missouri initiative passes that requires a fairer redistricting process so that no one political party will have an advantage in drawing state legislative maps.

The Clean Missouri initiative passes that requires a fairer redistricting process so that no one political party will have an advantage in drawing state legislative maps. UTAH: The Better Boundaries initiative passes that creates an impartial commission to draw voting maps and sets important standards to stop gerrymandering.

The Better Boundaries initiative passes that creates an impartial commission to draw voting maps and sets important standards to stop gerrymandering. CALIFORNIA: Local measures that set up independent redistricting commissions for municipal voting maps passed in Santa Barbara County and Long Beach.

Ethics & Campaign Finance