An Ohio-based developer is eyeing a prime piece of land in Walker’s Point for as many as 100 units of affordable housing.

Woda Cooper Co.’s, based in Columbus, might purchase a 1.6-acre parcel at 100 E. National Ave. from Kelly Construction & Design reported Sean Ryan in the Milwaukee Business Journal. The company declined to comment on its plans.

The site is at the busy intersection of National Ave. and 1st St., along a proposed streetcar extension and in a corridor that has seen a lot of development in recent years. The project would be located next to another affordable housing development, the National Avenue Lofts.

Five Apartment Buildings Along Prospect Ave. Change Hands

Five buildings on N. Prospect Ave. were sold to affiliates of the Shoreline Real Estate Company for approximately $9 million.

The buildings sold were at 1216 N. Prospect Ave., 1224 N. Prospect Ave., 1234 N. Prospect Ave., 1252-60 N. Prospect Ave. and 1228-36 E. Juneau Ave., reported Andrew Weiland in BizTimes. The properties represent a combined 5.5 acres of real estate. Shoreline, a prominent Milwaukee property management firm, said it will continue to operate the rental properties as they are, with no plans to redevelop.

Barrett Lo Looking at Millenials for The Couture’s Smaller One Bedroom Units

The plans for The Couture include approximately 100 one-bedroom, 600-square-foot units, which developer Rick Barrett hopes will attract millennials to the 44-story residential tower.

Barrett Lo Visionary Development worked through hundreds of iterations of its one-bedroom units with Rinka Chung, Sean Ryan reported in the Milwaukee Business Journal. Then they got it just right, they hope. The units will feature skyline views from their location on the western side of the lakefront tower.

The 600-square-foot unit is a size usually reserved for studio apartments. But with the hard-won layout, Barrett Lo will lease them as one bedrooms with a kitchen area, bathroom and closets.

These units will accompany other signature apartments and penthouses in the building that are not uniquely small offerings.

New Hope for Convention Center

The election of Tony Evers might be good news for those interested in financing the proposed expansion of Milwaukee’s convention center.

Governor Scott Walker stood firmly opposed to any tax increase, but some think Evers may be more amenable to raising taxes on restaurants and taverns in the Wisconsin Center District in order to help finance an expanded convention center, Tom Daykin reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. The plan already has support from both Assembly Majority Leader Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.

Plans call for a new convention center worth more than $500 million, with roughly $250 million coming from public funds.

In Other News:

