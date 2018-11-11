The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: First Look at New Downtown Hotels
Developer releases renderings of Holiday Inn and Hilton hotels, to be built on Michigan St.
Nov 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Murphy’s Law: 33 Election Winners and Losers
Beyond the vote totals, who were the election’s other big winners and losers?
Nov 7th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
3. 7 Numbers That Explain Election
The election results would have been completely different if not for this.
Nov 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Plats and Parcels: Big Week of Real Estate News
The Couture, Michels and streetcar headline a busy week.
Nov 4th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff
Long-anticipated project receives financing commitment from federal government.
Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Hostel Buys Building
Partners hope to open unique Riverwest hostel for travelers in May 2019.
Nov 5th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon
Company lining up permits for $100 million project to break ground by year’s end.
Oct 31st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism
New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.
Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
9. Taverns: Frank’s Power Plant Is Closed. For Now.
First it seemed to be closed, then reopened, now closed but seeking buyer to reopen it.
Nov 9th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Indeed Brewing Coming to Milwaukee
Minnesota brewery will open a taproom in Beer City.
Nov 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement from Scott Walker on Results of Governor’s Race
“It has been my honor to serve as your Governor for nearly eight years.”
Nov 7th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
2. Lux Domes Announced for Café Benelux Rooftop
Lowlands Group launches unique rooftop winter experience in Milwaukee’s Third Ward
Nov 8th, 2018 by Lowlands Group
3. City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District
“Together we will breathe new life into the 16th District.”
Jun 1st, 2018 by Kalan R. Haywood
4. Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers
16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening.
Nov 9th, 2018 by The Hop
5. Statement on the Passing of Phil Neuenfeldt
“I am greatly saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Phil Neuenfeldt.”
Nov 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Chris Larson
6. Mamma Mia! Those Are Some Big Contributions
We Pay $6,500 to Fly Scott Walker to Omaha, He Get Over $1 Million in Campaign Contributions for Himself, State GOP From Mom of His Host
Nov 5th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now
7. Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum
With over a decade of experience in the culinary industry, Nelson has developed her vision and leadership at the Museum for the last eight years
Nov 1st, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum
8. From Vision to Pitch to ‘Yummy Care’: Milwaukee County Pilots BOSS Program to Help Build Entrepreneurial Skills, Career Paths for Students
Five high school students saw their winning business plan brought to life this week at Mitchell Airport
Nov 2nd, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele
9. Statement on the Governor-Elect Evers and the Assembly Republican Majority
“The reality is that the voters of Wisconsin have chosen divided government.”
Nov 7th, 2018 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos
10. Wisconsin Working Families Party Endorses Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Incumbent is “right choice” to advocate for students; resist federal attacks on public schools
Jan 31st, 2017 by Wisconsin Working Families Party
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 4th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 28th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 21st, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee