The Week's Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 11th, 2018 07:00 am
Eyes on Milwaukee: First Look at New Downtown Hotels

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: First Look at New Downtown Hotels

Developer releases renderings of Holiday Inn and Hilton hotels, to be built on Michigan St.

Nov 6th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: 33 Election Winners and Losers

2. Murphy’s Law: 33 Election Winners and Losers

Beyond the vote totals, who were the election’s other big winners and losers?

Nov 7th, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

7 Numbers That Explain Election

3. 7 Numbers That Explain Election

The election results would have been completely different if not for this.

Nov 7th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Big Week of Real Estate News

4. Plats and Parcels: Big Week of Real Estate News

The Couture, Michels and streetcar headline a busy week.

Nov 4th, 2018 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff

Long-anticipated project receives financing commitment from federal government.

Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Hostel Buys Building

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Cream City Hostel Buys Building

Partners hope to open unique Riverwest hostel for travelers in May 2019.

Nov 5th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon

Company lining up permits for $100 million project to break ground by year’s end.

Oct 31st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

8. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.

Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Taverns: Frank’s Power Plant Is Closed. For Now.

9. Taverns: Frank’s Power Plant Is Closed. For Now.

First it seemed to be closed, then reopened, now closed but seeking buyer to reopen it.

Nov 9th, 2018 by Jennifer Rick

Eyes on Milwaukee: Indeed Brewing Coming to Milwaukee

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Indeed Brewing Coming to Milwaukee

Minnesota brewery will open a taproom in Beer City.

Nov 9th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Scott Walker on Results of Governor’s Race

1. Statement from Scott Walker on Results of Governor’s Race

“It has been my honor to serve as your Governor for nearly eight years.”

Nov 7th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Lux Domes Announced for Café Benelux Rooftop

2. Lux Domes Announced for Café Benelux Rooftop

Lowlands Group launches unique rooftop winter experience in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

Nov 8th, 2018 by Lowlands Group

City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District

3. City Leader Kalan R. Haywood Announces Candidacy for Wisconsin 16th Assembly District

“Together we will breathe new life into the 16th District.”

Jun 1st, 2018 by Kalan R. Haywood

Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

4. Grand Hop-ening Weekend: By The Numbers

16,409 Hop rides taken during the Grand Hop-ening.

Nov 9th, 2018 by The Hop

Statement on the Passing of Phil Neuenfeldt

5. Statement on the Passing of Phil Neuenfeldt

“I am greatly saddened to hear of the passing of my friend, Phil Neuenfeldt.”

Nov 5th, 2018 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Mamma Mia! Those Are Some Big Contributions

6. Mamma Mia! Those Are Some Big Contributions

We Pay $6,500 to Fly Scott Walker to Omaha, He Get Over $1 Million in Campaign Contributions for Himself, State GOP From Mom of His Host

Nov 5th, 2018 by One Wisconsin Now

Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum

7. Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum

With over a decade of experience in the culinary industry, Nelson has developed her vision and leadership at the Museum for the last eight years

Nov 1st, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum

From Vision to Pitch to ‘Yummy Care’: Milwaukee County Pilots BOSS Program to Help Build Entrepreneurial Skills, Career Paths for Students

8. From Vision to Pitch to ‘Yummy Care’: Milwaukee County Pilots BOSS Program to Help Build Entrepreneurial Skills, Career Paths for Students

Five high school students saw their winning business plan brought to life this week at Mitchell Airport

Nov 2nd, 2018 by County Executive Chris Abele

Statement on the Governor-Elect Evers and the Assembly Republican Majority

9. Statement on the Governor-Elect Evers and the Assembly Republican Majority

“The reality is that the voters of Wisconsin have chosen divided government.”

Nov 7th, 2018 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Wisconsin Working Families Party Endorses Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

10. Wisconsin Working Families Party Endorses Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

Incumbent is “right choice” to advocate for students; resist federal attacks on public schools

Jan 31st, 2017 by Wisconsin Working Families Party

