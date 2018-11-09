New place for local music opens Nov. 17 with DJ Avets, The Atomic Spins and Blood Red Boots.

News broke in August about a new music venue coming to the former Gibraltar space in Walker’s Point. Now, the hall has announced an opening date for later this month.

Walker’s Point Music Hall (538 W. National Ave.), as the new place will be called, will have its grand opening on Saturday, Nov. 17, from 6 p.m. to bar close. The event will have music beginning at 8 p.m., with performances from DJ Avets, Whiskey of the Damned, The Atomic Spins and Blood Red Boots.

From its opening date through December, the hall will be partnering with Courage MKE and will be donating a percentage of every dollar made. Courage MKE is the only homeless shelter in the state that focuses on helping LGBTQ teens and youth. As part of its efforts to support the community, the venue will partner with a new local charity each month.

Walker’s Point Music Hall will specialize in live music, but owner Jim Rice emphasizes that it is really a place local artists can showcase any type of original work, no matter the medium.

“Our aim isn’t to make money off of artists, but to promote and support them,” Rice says in a recent press release.

Working at the Rebel Stage, “the first independent stage at Summerfest,” helped inspired the concept behind the music hall. Rice served as the stage’s operations manager for 12 years, and has managed bands independently as well.

Walker’s Point Music Hall will launch its social media and official website “soon,” according to the press release.

