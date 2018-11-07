A Sweep for Marijuana Referendums!
On 18 county and city ballots, all approved by up to 88% of voters.
Even in the City of Waukesha, where Republican Gov. Scott Walker grabbed 58 percent of the vote in his unsuccessful re-election bid, 77 percent of voters approved a medical marijuana referendum.
And in Eau Claire County, just 15 percent of voters said the existing criminal statutes should stay on the books, while 54 percent supported legalizing recreational use for adults.
The referendums are not binding. The Wisconsin Justice Initiative worked with partners around the state to have the measures placed on the ballot.
Other results from around the state, as reported by county websites, are below.
Brown County: Should cannabis be legalized in Wisconsin for medicinal purposes, and regulated in the same manner as other prescription drugs?
Yes: 76 percent
No: 24 percent
Clark County: Should the State of Wisconsin legalize the use of marijuana for medical purposes and regulate its use in the same manner as other prescription drugs?
Yes: 67 percent
No: 33 percent
Dane County: Should marijuana be legalized, taxed and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older?
Yes: 76 percent
No: 24 percent
Eau Claire County: Should cannabis (choose one):
(a) Be legal for adult, 21 years of age and older, recreational or medical use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the taxes used for education, healthcare, and infrastructure in Wisconsin?
Yes: 54 percent
(b) Be legal for medical purposes only and available only by prescription through a medical dispensary?
Yes: 31 percent
(c) Remain a criminally illegal drug as provided under current law?
Yes: 15 percent
Yes: 79 percent
No: 21 percent
Kenosha County: Should the State of Wisconsin allow individuals with debilitating medical conditions to use and safely access marijuana for medical purposes, if those individuals have a written recommendation from a licensed Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 88 percent
No: 12 percent
La Crosse County: Should the State of Wisconsin legalize the use of marijuana by adults 21 years or older, to be taxed and regulated in the same manner that alcohol is regulated in the State of Wisconsin, with proceeds from taxes used for education, healthcare, and infrastructure?
Yes: 63 percent
No: 37 percent
Langlade County: Should the State of Wisconsin allow individuals with debilitating medical conditions to use and safely access marijuana for medical purposes, if those individuals have a written recommendation from a licensed Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 77 percent
No: 23 percent
Lincoln County: Should the State of Wisconsin allow individuals with debilitating medical conditions to use and safely access marijuana for medical purposes, if those individuals have a written recommendation from a licensed Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 81 percent
No: 19 percent
Marathon County: Should the State of Wisconsin allow individuals with debilitating medical conditions to use and safely access marijuana for medical purposes, if those individuals have a written recommendation from a licensed Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 82 percent
No: 18 percent
Marquette County: Resolved, that “We the People” of Marquette County, Wisconsin support the right of its citizens to acquire, possess and use medical cannabis upon the recommendation of a licensed physician, and;
Be It Further Resolved, that we strongly support a statewide referendum Wisconsin to join the thirty-two (32) states that have already approved the use of medical cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, several debilitating diseases and disabling symptoms.
Yes: 78 percent
No: 22 percent
Milwaukee County: Do you favor allowing adults 21 years of age and older to engage in the personal use of marijuana, while also regulating commercial marijuana-related activities, and imposing a tax on the sale of marijuana?”
Yes: 70 percent
No: 30 percent
Portage County: Should the State of Wisconsin allow individuals with debilitating medical conditions to use and safely access marijuana for medical [treatment] purposes, if those individuals have a written [treatment] recommendation from a licensed Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 83 percent
No: 17 percent
Racine County: Question No. 1: Should marijuana be legalized for medicinal use?
Yes: 85 percent
No: 15 percent
Question No. 2: Should marijuana be legalized, taxed, and regulated in the same manner as alcohol for adults 21 years of age or older?
Yes: 59 percent
No: 41 percent
Question No. 3: Should proceeds from marijuana taxes be used to fund education, health care, and infrastructure?
Yes: 81 percent
No: 19 percent
Rock County: Should cannabis be legalized for adult use, taxed and regulated like alcohol, with the proceeds from the Taxes used for education, healthcare, and infrastructure?
Yes: 69 percent
No: 31 percent
Sauk County: Should the state of Wisconsin legalize medical marijuana so that people with debilitating medical conditions may access medical marijuana if they have a prescription from a licenses Wisconsin physician?
Yes: 80 percent
No: 20 percent
Racine City: Question No. 1: Should cannabis be legalized for adult recreational use in Wisconsin?
Yes: 66 percent
No: 34 percent
Question 2: Should cannabis be legalized for medical use in Wisconsin?
Yes: 88 percent
No: 12 percent
Question 3: Should cannabis sales be taxed and the revenue from such taxes be used for public education, health care, and infrastructure in Wisconsin?
Yes: 83 percent
No: 17 percent
Question 4: Should cannabis be decriminalize in the State of Wisconsin?
Yes: 72 percent
No: 28 percent
Waukesha: Should cannabis be legalized in Wisconsin for medicinal purposes, and regulated in the same manner as other prescription drugs?
Yes: 77 percent
No: 23 percent
