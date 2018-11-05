"My biggest hope is for the city to attract investors..."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I work at MacGregor Partners. My role as a Product Development Intern at MGP is awesome because I have been able to learn and experience being foundational to the design of a new product feature, shadow and aide our project manager, and be a Milwaukee Cheerleader!

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

I have lived in Milwaukee for two years and moved here to attend MSOE in the Fall of 2016.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

I love that walking and driving through different areas can have such an aggressively different feeling. I also hate this – I think the disparity in economic status between parts of the city is asinine.

What is one word that you would use to describe Milwaukee?

Brewing – we brew beer, we brew ideas, we brew startups, we brew up jobs – there’s lots of stuff stirring around!

Where do you see Milwaukee in five years?

I see a great percentage of Milwaukeeans holding a significant amount of pride in dwelling in Milwaukee. I think there will also be a great chunk of people who boomerang back in the next five years as a result of seeing Milwaukee thrive. This is contingent upon our national presence improving.

I ate at Shah Jee’s this summer, and it was incredible because it was far enough from my workplace that it made it a trip to which I invited other co-workers and friends. It’s also fun that you only hear about it through word of mouth, and it’s incredibly popular! It’s super tasty, super simple, and it made me get out of my food comfort zone.

What is your biggest hope for this city?

My biggest hope is for the city to attract investors because that is the number one complaint I hear from startups who want to leave and build their companies elsewhere: not enough investors or investors who are willing to take risks.

What is your favorite Milwaukee tradition?

My favorite Milwaukee tradition is all of the marathons and bike rides – they have fun themes and are often run by smaller groups or even individuals. They’re similar to all of the niche festivals like Mittenfest and Pugfest. They may have cult followings, but they have them for good reason!

What neighborhood do you live in and why do you love it?

I live on the Lower East Side because of its proximity to MSOE, Metro Market, and it’s closer to the Third Ward, where MacGregor Partners is. I mostly live here out of necessity so as not to have too long of a walk to school, but I’m a big fan of my proximity to other entities like Cathedral Square. Jazz in the Park can be heard loud and clear if I open my windows – very fun!