Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 4th, 2018 07:00 am
Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon

Company lining up permits for $100 million project to break ground by year’s end.

Oct 31st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff

Long-anticipated project receives financing commitment from federal government.

Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

3. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism

New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.

Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Things to Know Before You Ride The Hop

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Things to Know Before You Ride The Hop

How many people will ride it? How is it free? Oh so many questions, all answered here.

Nov 1st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoan Bridge Test Lights Coming Thursday

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoan Bridge Test Lights Coming Thursday

Small section of bridge to be lit, synced to Milwaukee Bucks game.

Oct 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Scott Walker Lacks Ethics

6. Op Ed: Scott Walker Lacks Ethics

That’s why four of his cabinet secretaries, including me, have condemned him.

Oct 31st, 2018 by Ed Wall

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Stables Deal Finally Approved

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Stables Deal Finally Approved

After much debate, deal goes forward for equine therapy facility and stable for MPD horses.

Oct 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

House Confidential: One Home to Call, That’s All

8. House Confidential: One Home to Call, That’s All

You know personal injury lawyer David Gruber’s ads. Now get to know his Fox Point abode.

Nov 1st, 2018 by Michael Horne

Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Tunnel Gets Colorful Mural

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Tunnel Gets Colorful Mural

“Migration,” a 50-foot-long mural, will delight 1,400 migrating weekday pedestrians.

Oct 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Opens to Public

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Opens to Public

“This is your assignment: ride the streetcar,” says Mayor Barrett.

Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Kleefisch Says Walker Administration “Can’t Guarantee” What Will Be in State Level Protections for Pre-existing Conditions

1. Kleefisch Says Walker Administration “Can’t Guarantee” What Will Be in State Level Protections for Pre-existing Conditions

Kleefisch: “I can’t guarantee what the Senate will pass and the Assembly will pass…”

Oct 28th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum

2. Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum

With over a decade of experience in the culinary industry, Nelson has developed her vision and leadership at the Museum for the last eight years

Nov 1st, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum

The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events

3. The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events

Activities to engage the entire community slated for Nov. 2-4

Oct 25th, 2018 by The Hop

Milwaukee Pride brings rainbow crosswalks to Cathedral Square

4. Milwaukee Pride brings rainbow crosswalks to Cathedral Square

Join us Saturday for our Opening Ceremony

Nov 2nd, 2018 by Milwaukee Pride, Inc.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Unveils Renderings and Amenities for New American Family Insurance Amphitheater

5. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Unveils Renderings and Amenities for New American Family Insurance Amphitheater

The $50 million project is poised to transform the venue for the next generation of music fans.

Oct 31st, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28

6. China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28

Clear skies ahead for anyone still looking to enjoy this spectacular event

Oct 15th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks

$800,000 added to 2019 city budget for Office of African American Affairs

7. $800,000 added to 2019 city budget for Office of African American Affairs

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – November 1, 2018

Nov 1st, 2018 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Mega agent Sara Dreyer and The Sold by Sara Team join Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest

8. Mega agent Sara Dreyer and The Sold by Sara Team join Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest

Sara has been selling real estate for more than 24 years and is in the top one percent of agents nationwide.

Oct 30th, 2018 by Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

Foxconn and WEDC partner to showcase Wisconsin companies at the first China International Import Expo

9. Foxconn and WEDC partner to showcase Wisconsin companies at the first China International Import Expo

Foxconn promotes “Smart Future” vision with ten leading Wisconsin companies

Oct 31st, 2018 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Governor Walker Announces $5.1 Million in Commute to Careers Grants

10. Governor Walker Announces $5.1 Million in Commute to Careers Grants

“These grants will give thousands of Wisconsin workers improved access to meaningful jobs or training opportunities that they need to enter the workforce.”

Oct 26th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us