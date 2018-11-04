The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michels Groundbreaking Coming Soon
Company lining up permits for $100 million project to break ground by year’s end.
Oct 31st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: The Couture Cleared for Takeoff
Long-anticipated project receives financing commitment from federal government.
Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Murphy’s Law: City a Leader in White Nationalism
New Berlin is headquarters for neo-Nazi party founded by George Lincoln Rockwell.
Nov 1st, 2018 by Bruce Murphy
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: 11 Things to Know Before You Ride The Hop
How many people will ride it? How is it free? Oh so many questions, all answered here.
Nov 1st, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Hoan Bridge Test Lights Coming Thursday
Small section of bridge to be lit, synced to Milwaukee Bucks game.
Oct 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Op Ed: Scott Walker Lacks Ethics
That’s why four of his cabinet secretaries, including me, have condemned him.
Oct 31st, 2018 by Ed Wall
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View Stables Deal Finally Approved
After much debate, deal goes forward for equine therapy facility and stable for MPD horses.
Oct 30th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
8. House Confidential: One Home to Call, That’s All
You know personal injury lawyer David Gruber’s ads. Now get to know his Fox Point abode.
Nov 1st, 2018 by Michael Horne
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Downtown Tunnel Gets Colorful Mural
“Migration,” a 50-foot-long mural, will delight 1,400 migrating weekday pedestrians.
Oct 29th, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Streetcar Opens to Public
“This is your assignment: ride the streetcar,” says Mayor Barrett.
Nov 2nd, 2018 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Kleefisch Says Walker Administration “Can’t Guarantee” What Will Be in State Level Protections for Pre-existing Conditions
Kleefisch: “I can’t guarantee what the Senate will pass and the Assembly will pass…”
Oct 28th, 2018 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. Jamie Nelson Named as New Executive Chef at Milwaukee Art Museum
With over a decade of experience in the culinary industry, Nelson has developed her vision and leadership at the Museum for the last eight years
Nov 1st, 2018 by Milwaukee Art Museum
3. The Hop Announces ‘Grand Hop-ening’ Schedule of Events
Activities to engage the entire community slated for Nov. 2-4
Oct 25th, 2018 by The Hop
4. Milwaukee Pride brings rainbow crosswalks to Cathedral Square
Join us Saturday for our Opening Ceremony
Nov 2nd, 2018 by Milwaukee Pride, Inc.
5. Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Unveils Renderings and Amenities for New American Family Insurance Amphitheater
The $50 million project is poised to transform the venue for the next generation of music fans.
Oct 31st, 2018 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
6. China Lights Lantern Festival at Boerner Botanical Gardens Extended One Week, Through Oct. 28
Clear skies ahead for anyone still looking to enjoy this spectacular event
Oct 15th, 2018 by Milwaukee County Parks
7. $800,000 added to 2019 city budget for Office of African American Affairs
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey – November 1, 2018
Nov 1st, 2018 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
8. Mega agent Sara Dreyer and The Sold by Sara Team join Keller Williams Milwaukee Southwest
Sara has been selling real estate for more than 24 years and is in the top one percent of agents nationwide.
Oct 30th, 2018 by Keller Williams Realty, Inc.
9. Foxconn and WEDC partner to showcase Wisconsin companies at the first China International Import Expo
Foxconn promotes “Smart Future” vision with ten leading Wisconsin companies
Oct 31st, 2018 by Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation
10. Governor Walker Announces $5.1 Million in Commute to Careers Grants
“These grants will give thousands of Wisconsin workers improved access to meaningful jobs or training opportunities that they need to enter the workforce.”
Oct 26th, 2018 by Gov. Scott Walker
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 28th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 21st, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 14th, 2018 by Urban Milwaukee