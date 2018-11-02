Groups Spend $32.4 Million On Election!

New mid-term record, old mark was $18.9 million. Republicans have 2-1 edge in outside group spending.

Sign-up for the Urban Milwaukee daily email

This is a list of the record-breaking spending by independent expenditure groups in Wisconsin in this election, as of Nov. 1. Most of the spending has been for the governor’s race and the race for attorney general. Almost all of the rest has been for state senate and state assembly seats.

Independent expenditure groups favoring Republicans have outspent those favoring Democrats by more than 2 to 1: $21,851,000 to $10,394,000 (rounded to the nearest thousand).

The total amount — $32,245,000 – shatters the previous record $18,908,000 set in 2014.

Independent expenditure groups, also known as “express advocacy” groups, use the magic words “vote for” or “vote against” or their equivalents in their advertising and mailings.

You can click on the name of each group below to learn more about it.

Here’s a short ID for the top 10.

Americans for Prosperity is the Koch Brothers’ main group.

Right Direction Wisconsin PAC is a Republican Governors Association group.

ACC Wisconsin PAC is another Republican Governors Association group.

Wisconsin Freedom PAC is a Republican Attorneys General group.

DAGA WI is a Democratic Attorneys General group.

Greater Wisconsin is the biggest Democratic outside group in the state.

Wisconsin Conservation Voters is a Democratic-leaning outside group.

American Federation for Children is Betsy DeVos’s school voucher group.

NRA Political Victory Fund is a branch of the gun group.

For Our Future is a Democratic outside group.

Independent Expenditure Committees in the Fall Election

Reported Spending Through October 31, 2018