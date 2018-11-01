Kaul Leads Schimel in Campaign Dollars
Democratic challenger for AG raised $877,000 in last two months while Schimel raised $604,000.
The two major party candidates for attorney general accepted a combined $1.5 million in September and most of October, their latest campaign finance reports show.
GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is seeking a second four-year term, faces Democrat Josh Kaul on the Nov. 6 ballot.
Reports filed by Kaul’s campaign in recent days showed he raised nearly $877,000 from individuals, political action committees (PACs), and political parties from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. The reports showed he spent more than $1.1 million and had about $633,750 in his account as of Oct. 22.
Kaul’s reports showed his largest contributors over the past two months were:
Wisconsin Carpenters PAC – $40,000
Wisconsin Teamsters PAC – $39,000
Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association PAC – $26,500
Reports filed by Schimel’s campaign in recent days showed he raised $604,235 from individuals, PACs, and political parties from Sept. 1 through Oct. 29. The reports showed he spent nearly $1.5 million and had about $106,500 in his account as of Oct. 22.
Schimel’s largest contributors over the past two months were:
Republican Party of Wisconsin – about $136,000
Anne Merkel, of Marshfield, co-owner of Merkel Co. – $15,000
Peter Farrow, of Chippewa Falls, chief executive officer of Group Health Cooperative – $10,000
