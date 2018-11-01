Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Kaul Leads Schimel in Campaign Dollars

Democratic challenger for AG raised $877,000 in last two months while Schimel raised $604,000.

By - Nov 1st, 2018 02:28 pm
Josh Kaul. Photo courtesy of Kaul for Attorney General.

The two major party candidates for attorney general accepted a combined $1.5 million in September and most of October, their latest campaign finance reports show.

GOP Attorney General Brad Schimel, who is seeking a second four-year term, faces Democrat Josh Kaul on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Reports filed by Kaul’s campaign in recent days showed he raised nearly $877,000 from individuals, political action committees (PACs), and political parties from Sept. 1 through Oct. 27. The reports showed he spent more than $1.1 million and had about $633,750 in his account as of Oct. 22.

Kaul’s reports showed his largest contributors over the past two months were:

Wisconsin Carpenters PAC – $40,000

Wisconsin Teamsters PAC – $39,000

Wisconsin Pipe Trades Association PAC – $26,500

Reports filed by Schimel’s campaign in recent days showed he raised $604,235 from individuals, PACs, and political parties from Sept. 1 through Oct. 29. The reports showed he spent nearly $1.5 million and had about $106,500 in his account as of Oct. 22.

Schimel’s largest contributors over the past two months were:

Republican Party of Wisconsin – about $136,000

Anne Merkel, of Marshfield, co-owner of Merkel Co. – $15,000

Peter Farrow, of Chippewa Falls, chief executive officer of Group Health Cooperative – $10,000

