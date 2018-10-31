Joe Biden campaigns for Baldwin, Evers, takes down Trump in Madison

Former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned for Wisconsin Democrats Tony Evers and Tammy Baldwin at the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Tuesday, exactly one week before Election Day.

During his morning campaign stop, which packed several hundred students into a campus ballroom, Biden urged students to vote.

“Folks, this election is different than any election. This is bigger than politics, this election. It really is bigger than politics. I think we’re in a battle for America’s soul,” he said. “Take back this incredible country.”

Biden’s visit comes as Evers is locked in a neck-and-neck race with Gov. Scott Walker. The latest poll from Marquette University showed Baldwin leading state Sen. Leah Vukmir by 10 points.

“You know her values are Wisconsin values,” Biden said of Baldwin.

Biden lauded Evers’ tenure as state schools superintendent, an office he was first elected to in 2009.

“No one has done more for Wisconsin students through education than Tony has,” Biden said.

The former vice president touched on the future of Medicare, building a strong middle class, and the strength of the American workforce and military in his remarks.

He also had some harsh words for the Trump administration.

“I’m sick and tired of this administration,” he said. “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”

Other speakers at the event included Wisconsin U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan, state treasurer candidate Sarah Godlewski, attorney general candidate Josh Kaul, lieutenant governor candidate Mandela Barnes, Baldwin and Evers.

“We can unite this state on Nov. 6,” Evers said. “I’ve got news for you, Gov. Walker, you may have spent the last eight years trying to divide us, but you will never conquer us.”

Walker tweeted criticism of Biden ahead of the visit.

“Not sure I’d believe much coming from Tony Evers today — he brought serial plagiarist Joe Biden into Wisconsin, so between the two of them who knows where they’re getting their facts?” Walker tweeted.

The governor was referencing Biden’s history of plagiarism in a law school essay and in speeches.

Biden’s visit comes on the same day Eric Trump is scheduled to campaign with GOP candidates, including Walker and Vukmir, in Sheboygan, Kronenwetter and Wisconsin Rapids.

Last week, President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama also stumped for their party’s candidates in Wisconsin.

Joe Biden Rallies Wisconsin Students: ‘We’re In A Battle For America’s Soul’ was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.