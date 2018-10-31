Trying to find that one last movie before the festival closes? Try this.

With over 300 screenings to choose from, it’s easy to get paralyzed by indecision when it comes to the Milwaukee Film Festival. Thankfully, the festival programmers work to save the best for last.

The closing night film, Back at the Staircase, mixes elements of drama and comedy as five people must cope with the reality that a celebration of someone’s freedom has turned into an awkward waiting game for someone to come out of a coma.

Directed by Milwaukeean Drew Britton, the film was shot in Door County.

Trailer

Milwaukee Film Says…

In the midst of preparing for a celebration of charges being dropped against her youngest daughter, family matriarch Barbara suffers a violent tumble that leaves her hospitalized and comatose. So what originally was a coming together under the auspices of celebration instead becomes a tense vigil for the five relatives who connect at the family cabin: sisters Margaret and Trish (Mickey O’Hagan and Jennifer Lafleur), nephews Phillip and Ian (Stephen Plunkett and Logan Lark), and Ian’s girlfriend Jody (Leonora Pitts). Not knowing how long they’ll be forced to spend in each other’s company as they await news, we watch as the screws are slowly and expertly turned on this so-called family, bringing the tension to both unbearable and wholly believable levels in this expertly crafted, locally made chamber piece filled from top to bottom with astonishing performances.

Showtimes